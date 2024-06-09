Three-Run Fourth Not Enough as Clippers Defeat Indians, 8-3

June 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians were held to three hits - all going for extra bases - as the Columbus Clippers secured a series victory with an 8-3 win at Victory Field on Sunday afternoon.

Columbus (25-37) jumped out to a lead in the second inning and never trailed, tacking four runs on Michael Plassmeyer (L, 1-6) before Indianapolis could plate one. Three of four runs in the second and third innings and four of eight total were driven in by Johnathan Rodriguez, who finished the series with 16 RBI in six games.

Canaan Smith-Njigba put the Indians on the board in the fourth, launching his second home run of the season to right-center field as the first of two extra-base hits in the frame. Liover Peguero followed with a double and came in to score via a bases-loaded walk to Gilberto Celestino, the third consecutive free base awarded to the Indians by John Doxakis. A throwing error by third baseman Angel Martínez then scored Jake Lamb from third, tightening Columbus' lead to one run.

The Indians (26-35) were held hitless by Doxakis and Connor Gillispie (W, 2-5) through the final six innings. The Clippers offense then boomed for four runs in the eighth via a single, triple and pair of doubles by the heart of the order.

Indianapolis travels to Jacksonville, Fla. on Monday before beginning a six-game series vs. the Jumbo Shrimp, Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET. It will be the first meeting between the two teams since Jacksonville joined the International League in 2021. Neither team has named a starting pitcher for the series opener.

