Three-Run Fourth Not Enough as Clippers Defeat Indians, 8-3
June 9, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians were held to three hits - all going for extra bases - as the Columbus Clippers secured a series victory with an 8-3 win at Victory Field on Sunday afternoon.
Columbus (25-37) jumped out to a lead in the second inning and never trailed, tacking four runs on Michael Plassmeyer (L, 1-6) before Indianapolis could plate one. Three of four runs in the second and third innings and four of eight total were driven in by Johnathan Rodriguez, who finished the series with 16 RBI in six games.
Canaan Smith-Njigba put the Indians on the board in the fourth, launching his second home run of the season to right-center field as the first of two extra-base hits in the frame. Liover Peguero followed with a double and came in to score via a bases-loaded walk to Gilberto Celestino, the third consecutive free base awarded to the Indians by John Doxakis. A throwing error by third baseman Angel Martínez then scored Jake Lamb from third, tightening Columbus' lead to one run.
The Indians (26-35) were held hitless by Doxakis and Connor Gillispie (W, 2-5) through the final six innings. The Clippers offense then boomed for four runs in the eighth via a single, triple and pair of doubles by the heart of the order.
Indianapolis travels to Jacksonville, Fla. on Monday before beginning a six-game series vs. the Jumbo Shrimp, Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET. It will be the first meeting between the two teams since Jacksonville joined the International League in 2021. Neither team has named a starting pitcher for the series opener.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 9, 2024
- Saints Strand 13 Runners, Lose 7-4 to Mets - St. Paul Saints
- Bisons Stifle Lehigh Valley's Late Game Comeback Attempt in 6-4 Win in Series Finale - Buffalo Bisons
- Sounds Blow out Bats in Series Finale, Clinch Winning Homestand - Nashville Sounds
- Syracuse Wins Series with 7-4 Victory at St. Paul on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Bats Drop Finale in Nashville 14-3 - Louisville Bats
- Late Punch by 'Pigs Lands Just Shy in Series Finale against Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- I-Cubs Fall in Series Finale - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Wrap Series Win with 10-Inning Walk-off Victory - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mud Hens Finish Road Trip with a Win Before Coming Home - Toledo Mud Hens
- Wild Back And Forth Series Finale Ends In Tides Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Three-Run Fourth Not Enough as Clippers Defeat Indians, 8-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- WooSox Lose 8-5, Split Series with Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- Homer Happy Red Wings Win Series Finale in Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Peralta Promoted to White Sox Sunday - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - June 9 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 9 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Three-Run Fourth Not Enough as Clippers Defeat Indians, 8-3
- Celestino in the Clutch: Indians Walk off Clippers on Two-Out, Two-Run Double in Ninth
- Lamb, Celestino Homer, But Clippers Defeat Indians in Heated Battle, 7-3
- Columbus' Seven Homers, 22 Hits Bury Indians, 23-5
- Alvarez Bangs Career-High Tying Four Hits as Indians Bounce Back to Defeat Clippers, 11-6