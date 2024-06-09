Redbirds Shut out Storm Chasers to Clinch Series Split

June 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 12-game road trip and concluded a six-game series with a 2-0 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City) on Sunday night at Werner Park in Omaha.

The Redbirds pitching staff combined for a second consecutive shutout in the win. Right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy (3-6) allowed three hits, walked none and struck out six in 6.2 innings pitched to earn the win. Connor Thomas, Ryan Loutos and Kolton Ingram (S, 2) tossed the final 2.1 and did not allow a baserunner.

The two Memphis runs were driven in without a hit. First baseman Alfonso Rivas, who recorded the lone Redbirds RBI, drove in a run with a groundout in the second inning. Left fielder Matt Koperniak tallied another two hits and bumped his team-leading batting average to.313.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, June 18 with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CDT.

