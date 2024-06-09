Redbirds Shut out Storm Chasers to Clinch Series Split
June 9, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 12-game road trip and concluded a six-game series with a 2-0 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City) on Sunday night at Werner Park in Omaha.
The Redbirds pitching staff combined for a second consecutive shutout in the win. Right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy (3-6) allowed three hits, walked none and struck out six in 6.2 innings pitched to earn the win. Connor Thomas, Ryan Loutos and Kolton Ingram (S, 2) tossed the final 2.1 and did not allow a baserunner.
The two Memphis runs were driven in without a hit. First baseman Alfonso Rivas, who recorded the lone Redbirds RBI, drove in a run with a groundout in the second inning. Left fielder Matt Koperniak tallied another two hits and bumped his team-leading batting average to.313.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, June 18 with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 9, 2024
- Bulls Blast Past Stripers 11-2 - Durham Bulls
- Knights Fall Short, Lose Sunday's Finale, 7-4 - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers Allow Four Homers in Series-Ending Loss at Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Redbirds Shut out Storm Chasers to Clinch Series Split - Memphis Redbirds
- Conine Homers Again, Jacksonville Nets Series Victory - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints Strand 13 Runners, Lose 7-4 to Mets - St. Paul Saints
- Bisons Stifle Lehigh Valley's Late Game Comeback Attempt in 6-4 Win in Series Finale - Buffalo Bisons
- Sounds Blow out Bats in Series Finale, Clinch Winning Homestand - Nashville Sounds
- Syracuse Wins Series with 7-4 Victory at St. Paul on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Bats Drop Finale in Nashville 14-3 - Louisville Bats
- Late Punch by 'Pigs Lands Just Shy in Series Finale against Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- I-Cubs Fall in Series Finale - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Wrap Series Win with 10-Inning Walk-off Victory - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mud Hens Finish Road Trip with a Win Before Coming Home - Toledo Mud Hens
- Wild Back And Forth Series Finale Ends In Tides Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Three-Run Fourth Not Enough as Clippers Defeat Indians, 8-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- WooSox Lose 8-5, Split Series with Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- Homer Happy Red Wings Win Series Finale in Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Peralta Promoted to White Sox Sunday - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - June 9 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 9 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds Shut out Storm Chasers to Clinch Series Split
- Memphis Shuts out Omaha, Baker Hits 70th Home Run as Redbird
- Redbirds Clobber Storm Chasers in Rain-Shortened Game
- Matz, Gallegos Complete Rehab Appearances in Loss at Omaha
- Memphis Loses Late Despite Game-Tying Walker Double in Eighth