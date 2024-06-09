Peralta Promoted to White Sox Sunday

June 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights have announced three roster moves today ahead of the team's 5:05 p.m. finale against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

LHP Sammy Peralta was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. Peralta, 26, has appeared in three games with the Knights this season and has tossed 3.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts. He was recently claimed by the White Sox off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on May 26. He was added to Charlotte's active roster on May 31. Last season, Peralta appeared in 16 games with the White Sox and posted a 2-0 record with a 4.05 ERA in 20.0 innings pitched.

So far this season, a total of 19 players have gone to Chicago from Charlotte this season. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6 & 5/31), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8 & 5/1), OF Oscar Colás (4/10 & 6/2), INF Zach Remillard (4/12 & 5/8), RHP Justin Anderson (4/12 & 5/14), RHP Nick Nastrini (4/15 & 5/22), RHP Jonathan Cannon (4/16), INF Danny Mendick (4/22), OF Tommy Pham (4/26), OF Rafael Ortega (4/26), RHP Brad Keller (4/28), RHP Prelander Berroa (4/28), RHP Mike Clevinger (5/6), OF Dominic Fletcher (5/15), OF Corey Julks (5/17), OF Zach DeLoach (5/22 & 6/4), RHP Jake Woodford (5/28) and Sammy Peralta (6/9). Last season, 25 players were promoted to Chicago from Charlotte.

LHP Shane Drohan was returned to the Chicago White Sox from his MLB Rehab Assignment with the Charlotte Knights, reinstated from the 60-day injured list, and was designated for assignment today. Drohan, 25, made five rehab appearances with the Knights and went 2-0 with a 9.00 ERA (4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER4 BB, 5 SO). Drohan was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the Rule-5 Draft on December 6, 2023. He spent the 2023 season between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester in the Boston Red Sox system.

RHP Nick Nastrini was optioned to the Charlotte Knights today from the Chicago White Sox (Report TBD). In six games with the Knights this year, Nastrini is 0-4 with a 5.83 ERA (36 SO/29.1 IP). Nastrini is 0-5 with a 8.39 ERA (24.2 IP) in six starts this season with the White Sox.

