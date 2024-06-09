Bulls Blast Past Stripers 11-2

June 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - Bulls first baseman Jonathan Aranda smashed four hits and reached base in all five plate appearances, while center fielder Kameron Misner, second baseman Curtis Mead, catcher Rob Brantly and designated hitter Ronny Simon all homered as Durham secured a series win by bashing the Gwinnett Stripers 11-2 on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Aranda would drive in the first run of the day with a run-scoring single in the opening frame as part of a two-run inning, before clubbing another RBI knock in the following two-run frame. Brantly and Mead would then each go deep as part of a trio of tallies in the third before the Stripers scored their first run of the evening in the fourth.

Misner would then crush a two-run homer to right in the second to up the Durham advantage to 9-1. After Gwinnett got their second score of the day in the seventh, Simon put the exclamation mark on the Bulls' scoring with a two-run roundtripper of his own in the eighth.

Aranda (4-4, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB) reached base in all five of his plate appearances, with his four hits leading all batters. Brantly (3-5, 2 R, HR, RBI) added three knocks, with Misner (2-6, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI), Mead (2-5, R, HR, 2 RBI), Simon (2-4, R, HR, 3 RBI, BB), RF Tristan Peters (2-5) and SS C.J. Hinojosa (2-5, 2 R, 3B) adding multi-hit efforts as well.

Bulls reliever Enmanuel Mejia (1.0 IP, H, 2 BB, SO) earned the win in support of southpaw starter Joe Rock (4.0 IP, 6 H, R, ER, 0 BB, 4 SO). Stripers starter Dylan Dodd (2.1 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO), meanwhile, suffered the loss.

Following an off day on Monday, the Bulls continue their twelve-game homestand by beginning a six-game series on Tuesday evening versus the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The first game of that set is slated for a 6:35pm first pitch.

