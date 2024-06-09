Knights Fall Short, Lose Sunday's Finale, 7-4

June 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Second baseman Michael Chavis homered, but the Charlotte Knights dropped the finale of a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a score of 7-4 on Sunday evening. The Knights won two of six games in the series against Jacksonville.

Signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent and assigned to Charlotte on Saturday, Chavis was solid in just his second game of the season with the Knights on Sunday. The former Boston Red Sox first-round draft pick in the June 2014 MLB Amateur Draft, Chavis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the fourth inning of Sunday's finale. For Chavis, the home run was his eighth overall this season at the Triple-A level. He slugged seven home runs at Triple-A Tacoma before joining the Knights.

In all, the Knights tallied eight hits on the afternoon. Center fielder Wynton Bernard had a solid day at the plate for the Knights. Bernard went 3-for-4 with a double, one run scored, one RBI and one stolen base. The stolen base was his 10th of the season, which tied outfielder Zach DeLoach for the top spot on the Knights this season.

RHP Cory Abbott (2-1, 5.32) started Sunday's finale and was saddled with the loss after he allowed four runs on five hits over two innings of work. For Abbott, Sunday's start was his first of the season.

Jumbo Shrimp right fielder Griffin Conine continued his remarkable series against the Knights. Conine went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run and three RBI on Sunday. His two-run blast in the third inning was his 13th of the season.

Sunday's finale marked the end of a four-week stretch of games at Truist Field, which included three homestands for the Knights and the 2024 ACC Baseball Championship. A total of 33 games were played at the home of the Knights from May 14 to June 9.

The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before opening a six-game road series against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) on Tuesday night from Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 6:30 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from Durham on Tuesday night.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.