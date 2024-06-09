Syracuse Wins Series with 7-4 Victory at St. Paul on Sunday Afternoon

June 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Luke Ritter of the Syracuse Mets

Luke Ritter of the Syracuse Mets

St. Paul, MN - The Syracuse Mets capped off their week at the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A Minnesota Twins) in fitting fashion, holding off the home team to win 7-4 on a sunny Sunday afternoon at CHS field. The Mets won the final four games of the series after dropping the first two games. Syracuse is now five games back of first place in the International League with 12 games remaining in the first half of the season.

Syracuse (38-24) hopped on top in the top of the first. Mike Brosseau singled with one out in the inning, moved to third on a double from Rylan Bannon, and scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0 in a flash for the Mets.

St. Paul (27-35) tied it right back up in the bottom of the second on a Yunior Severino solo home run, his tenth big fly of the season.

Starting in the top of the third, the game began to hit hyper speed. The Mets went back in front on consecutive two-outs hits. A single from Rylan Bannon extended the inning, and then Luke Ritter's RBI double made it a 2-1 advantage for Syracuse.

The Saints shot back in front in the bottom of the third when Michael Helman hit a go-ahead, two-run homer to make it a 3-2 game. It was Helman's third home run of the week and his tenth of the season.

In the top of the fourth, the Mets rode the roller-coaster back in front via a three-run rocket of a home run from Yolmer Sánchez that sailed over the high wall in right field in the blink of an eye for a 5-3 edge.

Syracuse extended the lead in the top of the fifth when Ritter reached yet again on a one-out double and scored on a two-out single from Pablo Reyes to make it a 6-3 ballgame. Reyes, who played against the Mets on the Worcester Red Sox last season, has driven in nine runs with Syracuse in nine games since joining the organization at the end of May.

It became a 7-3 game when Hayden Senger hit a solo home run leading off the top of sixth, continuing his torrid pace. Senger doubled later in the game and is 4-for-8 in his last two games with three doubles, a home run, two runs scored, and two runs driven in.

From there, it became high-wire act for the Mets to get the game to the finish line. St. Paul had plenty of chances down the stretch but couldn't fully capitalize as the Mets hung for a 7-4 win. The Saints left 13 men on base in the game, with 11 runners left on base in the final six innings alone. St. Paul left two on base in the fourth, sixth, and seventh innings, plus the Saints left the bases loaded in the bottom of fifth. The only time St. Paul scored was on a two-out RBI double in the bottom of the sixth from Michael Helman.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Saints' last gasp had the Mets in a cold sweat. Ty Adcock came out of the bullpen and while he struck out Matt Wallner and Anthony Prato, he also surrendered hits to Yunior Severino and Anthony Prato that had runners on second and third with two outs in a 7-4 game. That brought Patrick Winkel to the plate with the game on the line, and Adcock was up to the task. Adcock struck out Winkel on three pitches to end the game and make sure it was a happy flight home for the Mets.

After its first-ever series against the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, the St. Paul Saints, this past week, the Syracuse Mets are back home to start their first two-week homestand of the season on Tuesday night. The first six games of the 12-game homestand are against the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Game one of the series is set for a 6:05 ET first pitch on Tuesday night.

