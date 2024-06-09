SWB Game Notes - June 9

June 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Norfolk Tides (32-30) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (37-25)

Game 63 | Home Game 30 | PNC Field | Sunday, June 9, 2024 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Julio Teheran (1-4, 8.82) vs LHP Tanner Tully (3-4, 6.35)

WALK-OFF WINNERS The RailRiders notched their fourth walk-off win of the season last night thanks to Greg Allen's homer. He was the third player to go deep to end the game and the fourth different RailRider to be the hero.

EDGAR'S ENERGY: Edgar Barclay nabbed a season-high eight strikeouts in his start yesterday. It also tied a career high K's that he has done three other times in his career.

SCORING EARLY: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre seven runs in the first four frames last night to work a 10-0 victory. They are 27-10 when the put the first run on the board.

CODY CLOSES- Cody Morris tossed the final two frames of the game to earn the win yesterday, his fourth of the season. He kept the Tides off the board as the RailRiders worked a late comeback effort. Morris holds a 3.60 earned run average in 15 games and 25 innings of work. He has been called up to the Yankees two times, but has not entered in a game.

THE MORE THE MERRIER - SWB is 9-1 when they put nine or more runs on the board in a single game and 18-2 when they plate seven or more.

DOMÍNGUEZ ON REHAB: Yankees #1 prospect Jasson Domínguez, who already has his first Major League homer, smashed his first Triple-A home run last night. In four games with SWB, Domínguez has hit.400 with six hits. He originally began his rehab on May 14 with Low-A Tampa. He played in four games, knocking five hits, all as the designated hitter. The Yankees transferred his rehab to Double-A Somerset on May 21 where he played in 10 games. He homered four times and knocked in eight runs. Domínguez is coming back from a right UCL tear that occurred last September after he made his Major League debut and played eight games with New York. He has since had "Tommy John" reconstruction surgery, which included the addition of internal bracing.

COMEBACK KIDS: Down by six runs entering the bottom of the seventh, the RailRiders stormed back for the victory. They played two in the seventh, three in the eighth, and four in the ninth to complete the comeback. It was their 9th come from behind win this season and the largest deficit they had overcome after the 7th inning or later.

HE GETS ON BASE: Ben Rice has reached successfully in all four games he has played as a RailRider. Rice is 7-for-14 for a.500 batting average while driving in seven and scoring six of his own. The Yankees #12 prospect has also walked (4) more than he has struck out (3).

RETURN OF TUESDAY: Southpaw Tanner Tully will get the double start this week after taking the mound on Tuesday and again this evening. In game one of the series, Tully went five innings of work allowing three runs and no walks, while striking out four. He took the loss as the RailRiders dropped the opener 4-2. Tully will not be facing the same starter from Norfolk that he did on Tuesday.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.