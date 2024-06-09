Late Punch by 'Pigs Lands Just Shy in Series Finale against Bisons

Allentown, PA - A late push by the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (27-34) came up just short in a 6-4 loss to the Buffalo Bisons (32-31) by a final of 6-4 on Sunday afternoon.

Buffalo started the scoring in the third with a three-run frame. With a runner on, Max McDowell doubled down the rightfield side to drive in a run to start the scoring. Phil Clarke then doubled home McDowell to make it 2-0 before Steward Berroa drove in a run with a fielder's choice to push it ahead to 3-0 for Buffalo.

The Bisons tacked on two more in the sixth inning as Addison Barger legged out an infield single that brought home a run with an error on the tail end of the play allowing another run to score, making it 5-0 Buffalo.

Another run crossed the plate in the eight for Buffalo. Steward Berroa walked to start the frame and scored later on the frame on an Orelvis Martinez RBI double.

The 'Pigs made their move in the bottom of the eighth. Simon Muzziotti rocked a solo homer, his third of the season, to get the 'Pigs on the board. Later in the frame, Esteban Quiroz bombed a three-run homer, his fourth of the season, to cut the 'Pigs deficit to 6-4 but that was as close as they could get.

Andrew Bash (2-0) picked up the win for Buffalo, working 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk, striking out four.

Mick Abel (1-6) suffered the loss for the IronPigs, allowing three runs in four innings on six hits and three walks, striking out two.

Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs hit the road to take on the Syracuse Mets for a six-game series, beginning on Tuesday, June 11 at NBT Bank Stadium.

