Bats Drop Finale in Nashville 14-3

June 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats were unable to silence the Nashville Sounds offense on Sunday afternoon, falling 14-3 in the finale of a six-game series at First Horizon Park.

With the defeat, the Bats have suffered their first series loss since late April in Iowa, dropping four of six in their only trip to Nashville during the 2024 season.

The game began in fine fashion for Louisville, as Levi Jordan connected on just the second pitch of the game for a 423-foot leadoff home run to left, his fifth of the season, to give the visitors the early edge.

Louisville's lead wouldn't last long. Bats righty Connor Phillips struggled from the outset. Back-to-back home runs from Fransisco Mejia and Owen Miller quickly turned the Sounds' deficit into a 2-1 lead. A two-out rally by the Sounds was capped by Chavez Young's two-run triple, making it 4-1 Nashville after one.

The Bats got a run back in the third on an RBI double from Jordan, his second extra-base hit in three innings, scoring Erik Gonzalez, who reached with a one-out single. Nashville continued to add on from there, as an Eric Haase solo home run and a two-run single from Vinny Capra make it 8-2 after three.

Phillips (L, 2-4) was pulled after 3.1 innings, allowing nine runs on 11 hits with two walks and three strikeouts in his fourth loss of the season.

With the Louisville bullpen depleted after an extra-inning win on Saturday, the Bats turned to Lyon Richardson for just his second career relief outing in the bottom of the fifth. He allowed a run while striking out two. Alex Young gave up a run in the seventh and Zach Maxwell allowed one as well in the eighth as the Sounds' lead ballooned to 12-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Bats turned to position player Hernan Perez for his 10th career pitching appearance, but first at the Minor League level after nine Major League pitching appearances. The Sounds tagged him for two runs, finishing their day on offense by scoring in every inning.

Rece Hinds got the Bats a run back in the ninth his team-leading ninth home run of the season, a 409-foot solo shot to left.

Nashville starter and International League ERA leader Chad Patrick (W, 6-1) was stellar for the Sounds, giving up two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts to earn his second win of the series and sixth of the season.

Jordan recorded two of the six Louisville hits in the loss, going 2-for-4 with a double, home run, and two RBI. As a team, the Bats did not take a walk in the loss.

The Bats (34-28) return home to begin a six-game series against the St. Paul Saints on Tuesday night. First pitch at Louisville Slugger Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.

