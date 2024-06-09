June 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens

June 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (29-33) vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS (32-29)

Sunday, June 9 - 1:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Dan Straily (0-4, 6.83) vs. LHP Lael Lockhart (0-0, 7.62)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Toledo Mud Hens play the finale of their six-game series today at Principal Park...it marks the second time the I-Cubs have hosted the Mud Hens, following April 2-7...Iowa is slated to start right-hander Dan Straily, who will make his eighth appearance (seventh start)...the Mud Hens are slated to start Lael Lockhart, who will make his fourth start with Toledo and 10th overall (six with Double-A Erie).

LAST NIGHT'S WALK-OFF: The I-Cubs and Mud Hens remained tied at 4-4 through 9.0 innings...Michael Arias pitched a scoreless 10th inning, stranding two runners, and BJ Murray Jr. gave the I-Cubs their sixth walk-off win of the season with a single in the bottom half of the 10th...starter Kyle McGowin made his first start with Iowa and worked 6.0 innings and allowed four runs on five hits with four strikeouts in a no decision.

CANARIO CANNONS: Iowa outfielder Alexander Canario tallied his third multi-home run game of the 2024 campaign and the 13th of his career last night...among all minor league players who have played 36 games or less this season, his 10 home runs rank third...Alexander has tallied three games this year in which he has had at least four RBI, following May 23 vs. Indianapolis and May 14 at Syracuse (5).

START THE STREAK: Iowa catcher Ali Sánchez has reached base in 18 consecutive games dating back to May 8 in which he is batting.286 (18-for-63) with seven extra-base hits and 11 walks... it marks the seventh-longest active such streak in the International League and the longest by an Iowa cub player since Bryce Windham reached in 28 straight contests from July 26-September 24, 2023.

QUALITY OVER QUANTITY: Thomas Pannone tossed his second quality start of the season in Friday night's win vs. Toledo...he is the only I-Cubs pitcher to tally such a start this season...Thomas ranks among International League leaders in starts (1st, 13), innings pitched (T-4th, 64.0), strikeouts (T-9th, 58), WHIP (10th, 1.30) and ERA (10th, 4.22).

PACK THE PARK: Friday night's paid attendance vs. Toledo of 10,772 marked the I-Cubs largest crowd of the season...Iowa is just one of six teams in the International League to have a crowd of at least 10,500 fans...additionally, the crowd was the largest for an I-Cubs game since June 16, 2023 vs. Indianapolis in which attendance was 11,098.

BIG GAME BRENNEN: Cubs No. 22 prospect Brennen Davis hit his 10th home run of the season Friday night, equaling his total from the previous two seasons...since Brennen played his first game with Iowa this season on April 24, his 10 home runs ranked tied for third-most in the International League...on Tuesday, Davis recorded his 30th career hit-by-pitch as an I-Cub which is the third most in franchise history, trailing leaders Chad Meyers and Augie Ojeda (34).

HOME SWEET HOME: Last night's walk-off win improved Iowa's record at Principal Park to 18-17 this season vs. going 11-16 away from Des Moines...the I-Cubs have won five of their last eight contests at Principal Park dating back May 24 vs. Indianapolis.

CLOSE CALLS: Iowa improved their record in one-run games to 11-10 this season...they have played 21 one-run games which is the tied for second-most in the International League, trailing Omaha (16-6).

VS. TOLEDO: Iowa and Toledo are playing their second series of the season, following April 2-7 which marked Iowa's first home series of the season...Iowa has won seven of the first 11 games between the clubs this season, outscoring the Mud Hens 65-51.

DYNAMIC DUO: Iowa relief pitchers Carl Edwards Jr. and Ethan Roberts have not allowed an earned run in nine outings and seven outings respectively...Edwards Jr.'s streak is tied for third-longest in the International League and he has gone 1-1 in 10.0 innings during the streak...he earned his seventh save Friday night, which is good for fourth-most in the International League...Roberts began the season on the injured list but has pitched 8.0 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts through his first seven outings with Iowa.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.