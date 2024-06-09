Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 9 at Worcester

June 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (31-29) vs. Worcester Red Sox (29-33)

Sunday - 1:05 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Spenser Watkins (2-2, 4.83) vs. RHP Richard Fitts (4-1, 3.72)

ONLY LOVE CAN BREAK YOUR HEART: Worcester jumped on the Red Wings for four runs in the first inning yesterday and ran away with an 8-2 win to take a 3-2 series lead...DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN notched his 15th home run of the season that accounted for both Rochester runs, and LF DARREN BAKER turned in a pair of hits from the leadoff spot...Rochester looks to salvage a series split this afternoon, sending RHP SPENSER WATKINS to the mound against WooSox RHP Richard Fitts.

HASTA TRAVISTA BABY: DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN smacked his 15th home run of the season on his way to a multi-hit game yesterday, finishing 2-for-4, with two RBI and a run scored...the lefty's 15th home run and 29th extra-base hit are tied for second and first in the International League, respectively...Blankenhorn also extended his on-base streak to 19 games, which is the second-longest on-base streak on the team behind JAMES WOOD (29)...since his streak began in the first game of a doubleheader on 5/21, Blankenhorn is tied for the IL lead in doubles (7) and is tied for second with 11 extra-base hits...

Both of Blankenhorn's RBI came with two outs, giving him a team-leading 18 this season, which is tied for 13th-most in the IL.

SHAKE 'N BAKE: LF DARREN BAKER was one of two Red Wings to post a multi-hit performance yesterday...the California native finished 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and a run scored...this marks his 14th multi-hit game of the season, tied with JUAN YEPEZ for second-most on the team behind JAMES WOOD (16)...

Baker's 59 hits this season is tied for third-most among Nationals Minor Leaguers, and his.287 (56-for-195) batting average is fourth-best.

KING ROBERT: RHP ROBERT GSELLMAN turned in a scoreless eighth and ninth inning yesterday, allowing one hit while striking out one...this is the fourth time this season he has tossed at least 2.0 scoreless frames, and first time since 5/8 at Scranton/WB (3.1 IP, 0 H).

UP AND ADAMS: C RILEY ADAMS extended his hitting streak to four-straight games yesterday, finishing 1-for-4...in five games since he joined Rochester on 6/2, the righty catcher is carrying a.429 (9-for-21) batting average including three home runs...across 11 games against Worcester in his professional career, he carries a.317 batting average (13-for-41) with four home runs, two doubles, and nine RBI...a.317 batting average is seventh-best (min. 40 AB) among any Red Wing against Boston's top affiliate since 2015...

With Washington and Rochester, Adams has posted a.283 (19-for-67) batting average this season, compared to a.212 line (7-for-33) at home.

WELCOME TO ORLANDO!: RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA spun a hitless inning with a walk and a strikeout in relief last night...between Double-A Harrisburg (7.0 IP)and Rochester (3.0 IP) this season, Medina has allowed just one earned run on the road (0.90 ERA).

International League Stories from June 9, 2024

