Wild Back And Forth Series Finale Ends In Tides Loss

June 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







MOOSIC, Pa - The Norfolk Tides (32-31) fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (37-25), 12-11, in 10 innings on Sunday at PNC Field. Norfolk led the game 6-0 at one point, but the RailRiders scored 11 unanswered runs and made the game. The Tides would eventually tie the game with four runs in the ninth to force extra. But Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prevailed with a walk-off victory.

Norfolk scored their first two runs of the game when Billy Cook blasted a two-run homer in the first. It was the second straight game Cook has homered, and has totaled four with Norfolk this season.

Four more runs scored for the Tides in the second inning. Jackson Holliday doubled the score when he roped a two-run double off the right field wall. Two more runs crossed the plate when Daniel Johnson ripped an RBI single to put the Tides up 6-0.

The 11 unanswered runs by the Railriders in the bottom of the second inning when Jose Rojas and Jeter Downs knocked RBI singles to socre two. They would tie the game in the third, capped by a three-run homer by Rojas making it 6-6.

Jasson Dominguez, who has been on MLB Rehab for the Yankees this week, launched a go-ahead home run in the fourth to take the lead for Scranotn/Wilkes-Barre. They would score four more runs between the fifth and the sixth to go up 11-6.

The Tides would score one more in the eighth after capitalizing on an error to make it a four-run game. With one out in the ninth, the Tides knocked five consecutive hits, including an RBI double by Blake Hunt and a two-run double by Nick Maton to make it 11-10.

The comeback was completed when Hudson Haskin ripped an RBI single to score Maton and put the game at 11-11. Bryan Baker entered in the bottom of the ninth for the Tides to toss a scoreless inning and forced extras.

Norfolk could not scratch across another run in the 10th, however. In the bottom-half, the RailRider's inherited runner advanced to third base on an groundout, followed by a walk-off sacrifice fly by Taylor Trammell to finalize the 12-11 score.

The Tides head back to Harbor Park after a scheduled league off-day tomorrow, the Tides will host Memphis for a six-game series starting Tuesday. Neither team has announced their probables, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

