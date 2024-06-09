Stripers Allow Four Homers in Series-Ending Loss at Durham

June 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - The Gwinnett Stripers (29-34) fell behind 7-0 after three innings and never recovered in an 11-3 loss to the Durham Bulls (30-33) on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Gwinnett went 2-4 in the series, finishing the season-long two-week road trip at 6-6.

Decisive Plays: Dylan Dodd (L, 2-6) allowed a pair of RBI singles to Jonathan Aranda, an RBI single to Ronny Simon, and a solo homer to Rob Brantly before exiting down 5-0 after 2.1 innings. Zach Logue replaced him and served up a two-run homer to Curtis Mead in the third that made it 7-0 Durham. Kameron Misner and Simon added two-run clouts in the fifth and eighth innings. Gwinnett's runs came on an RBI single by Sandy Leon on the fourth and an RBI double by Luke Williams in the seventh.

Key Contributors: Leon (2-for-3, RBI) and Williams (2-for-4, 2 doubles, RBI) each plated the runs for the Stripers. Jackson Stephens tossed 2.0 scoreless innings and struck out two in relief. For Durham, Simon went 2-for-4 with a game-high three RBIs and Aranda went 4-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs. Misner and Mead also had two-hit, two-RBI efforts.

Noteworthy: Andrew Velazquez singled in the fifth to extend his team-best hitting streak to 12 games. Alejo Lopez singled in the eighth to extend his on-base streak to 16 games. Gwinnett is now 3-7 on Sundays and 3-8 in series finales this season.

Next Game (Tuesday, June 11): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It will be another Coolray T-Shirt Tuesday at Coolray Field, as the first 500 fans can collect a "Xolos de Gwinnett" Shirsey featuring reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr.

