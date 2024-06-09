Bisons Stifle Lehigh Valley's Late Game Comeback Attempt in 6-4 Win in Series Finale

The Bisons survived a late comeback attempt from the IronPigs Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park, holding on for a 6-4 victory in the finale of their six-game series. Andrew Bash pitched 5.1 scoreless innings while Addison Barger had two hits and an RBI as Buffalo closed out their season-long 12-game roadtrip.

Buffalo would be the first on the board with a big second inning. The Herd scored three times, starting with RBI doubles from Max McDowell and Phil Clarke. For Clarke, the run driven in was his first career at the Triple-A level.

Steward Berroa followed with his 24th RBI of the season, using his good speed to beat out a potential inning-ending doubleplay with the bases loaded.

After four scoreless innings, the Bisons extended their lead to five with an RBI single from Barger in the top of the sixth. With runners on second and third base, Barger hit a high chopper up the middle forcing IronPigs shortstop Scott Kingerly into a hurried throw that sailed over first base. Barger was credited with his 33rd RBI on the season with a second run also scoring on the play. Barger's RBI single would be crucial to the Herd down the stretch as the IronPigs would mount a late game comeback.

After the sixth inning, the Herd was enjoying a five-run lead. This was in large part due to starting pitcher Andrew Bash. Bash was stellar on the mound, pitching 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out four. Bash also walked just one batter, throwing 48 of his 78 pitches for strikes. He would be credited with a win Sunday afternoon. Mason Fluharty would also put in a solid inning of relief striking out three batters.

With the Bisons leading 6-0, the IronPigs late rally started with a solo home run from Simon Muzziotti in the bottom of the eighth. Esteban Quiroz would put the pressure on the Herd with a big three run homer in the same inning bringing the game within reach at 6-4. This would be as close at they would get as there were no more runs scored.

Berroa finished the game with two runs, one hit and one RBI in four at bats. Clarke had a solid showing as well, finishing with two hits in four at bats with an RBI.

The win over the IronPigs puts Buffalo back over.500 now 32 wins and 31 losses on the season, splitting the series with Lehigh Valley two wins to four losses

The Herd will have a day to rest Monday before returning to Sahlen Field to kick off a home series against the Worchester Red Sox. The first game of the series is expected to start at 6:35 pm Tuesday night.

