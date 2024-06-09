WooSox Lose 8-5, Split Series with Rochester

WORCESTER, MA -- Despite an eighth-inning rally, the Worcester Red Sox (29-34) dropped the series finale to the Rochester Red Wings (32-29) 8-5 in front of 7,247 fans in attendance on Sunday afternoon at Polar Park.

For only the second time in their history, the WooSox donned their Worcester Ruby Legs uniforms to pay homage to the Worcester Worcesters and the Boston Braves of the late nineteenth century. The "Ruby Legs" moniker stems from the Worcesters being referred to as the "ruby legged opposition" when playing the Braves and, later, the Red Sox. Sunday's uniforms are reminiscent of the ones worn by the Worcesters nearly 150 years ago.

To begin the ballgame, both starting pitchers--Richard Fitts and Spenser Watkins--matched each other on the mound, holding the opposition scoreless over the first two innings. For Fitts, it was his first start since hurling seven perfect innings on May 29 in Charlotte. Despite allowing one unearned run in the first five innings, a rocky fifth would lead to Fitts' record dropping to 4-2 on the season.

The WooSox pushed the first run across in the bottom of the third following Nick Sogard's RBI single that scored Mark Contreras, who led off the frame with an infield knock. The hit extended Sogard's on-base streak to 26 games while the RBI gave him 8 this homestand.

Rochester, though, responded in the top of the fourth after a defensive miscue on Alex Call's base knock allowed the runners to advance to second and third. The next batter, Brady Lindsly, proceeded to ground the first pitch of his at-bat to second baseman Nick Yorke, scoring the runner from third. Following a scoreless bottom of the fourth, the WooSox and Red Wings entered the fifth tied at one.

Fitts continued on the mound for Worcester to begin the sixth, but after retiring the first batter of the inning on a groundout, the Red Wings offense came alive. Following a hit and walk, Call blasted a go-ahead three-run home run onto the berm in left field, giving Rochester a 4-1 lead. Another walk would spell the end for the WooSox starter, who was relieved by Ryan Zeferjahn. Erick Mejia welcomed the right-hander by turning on a 96-mph fastball and depositing it into the seats in right to give the Red Wings a five-run advantage.

In the top of the eighth, Rochester added to their lead with their third home run of the game--a two-run shot off the bat of Lindsly. Now leading 8-1, Watkins handed the ball to his bullpen for the final six outs of the ballgame.

With the Red Wings starter out of the game, the WooSox offense started making some noise.

After the first two batters were retired to begin the eighth, Sogard's single and two walks loaded the bases for Yorke. In his fifth game with the WooSox, the 22-year-old crushed an opposite field grand slam to cut the lead to three. It was Yorke's second home run with Worcester and second career grand slam--the first coming in 2021 for A-Advanced Greenville.

After Bailey Horn's scoreless ninth, Worcester had the chance to carry their late-game momentum into the final frame. The WooSox, though, went down quietly in their half of the ninth, dropping the series finale, 8-5.

In the loss, Masataka Yoshida continued his rehab assignment, batting second as the designated hitter. The outfielder finished the day 0-for-3 with a walk in four plate appearances.

Up next for the WooSox will be a six-game road-trip to take on the Toronto Blue Jays Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons. The first game of the series will be on Tuesday and is scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m. For the WooSox, Grant Gambrell (3-6, 4.31) will get the start on the mound opposite a bullpen game for Buffalo. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 The Pike, and the WooSox Radio Network.

