RailRiders Wrap Series Win with 10-Inning Walk-off Victory

June 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

(MOOSIC, PA - June 9) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Norfolk Tides 12-11 in ten innings with their second straight walk-off win. The RailRiders took the series 4-2 for their 38th win of the season.

The Tides got the bats moving early as they plated two in the first frame. Heston Kjerstad doubled to reached and Billy Cook followed with a home run.

Norfolk added more offense in the next inning. Baltimore's #1 prospect Jackson Holliday doubled to drive in a pair and Daniel Johnson recorded an RBI single. A RailRiders error let up another run to give the visitors a 6-0 advantage.

The tune changed for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the bottom half.

Carlos Narvaez led off with a walk and Oscar González singled to put two in scoring position. Jose Rojas followed with an RBI base knock to start off the scoring. Jeter Downs went back-to-back with a single of his own for a 6-2 score.

For the second straight game, the RailRiders came back from a six-run deficit. Jasson Domínguez began the third with his second hit of the game. Ben Rice earned a free pass to reach. Narvaez hit into a double play but allowed a runner across for a three-run ballgame. T.J. Rumfield doubled and González singled to put men aboard. Jose Rojas smacked a home run to right center to tie the game at six apiece.

It was the Yankees #1 prospect who turned the game in over in the fourth. Domínguez launched a 429-foot blast for a 7-6 advantage. It was his second consecutive game with a homer.

In the meantime, Tanner Tully found his groove on the mound. He retired the last ten batters he faced including sending down the Tides 1-2-3 in three-straight frames.

The RailRiders tacked on an insurance run in the fifth for an 8-6 lead. Rumfield recorded his second two-bagger of the game and jogged home as Rojas's fifth run batted in.

SWB scored in their fifth-straight inning with three more runs in the sixth. Jorbit Vivas and Oswald Peraza drew walks. Ben Rice notched his first hit of the game with a double that plated them both. Rumfield reached on an error that also let Rice cross home for a 11-6 score.

Norfolk started their comeback with a run in the eighth. Errol Robinson's RBI single drove in Nick Maton after his double.

In the ninth inning, the Tides came all the way back. With five consecutive hits, the visitors put up four runs to tie things 11-11. It was a single off the bat of Hudson Haskin that drove in Maton to even things once again.

Clayton Andrews (W, 1-3) took the ball in the RailRiders first tenth frame of the season. With the inherited runner already on, the Tides worked the bases loaded. Andrews struck out Blake Hunt to keep things knotted up.

In the home half, Downs started the frame off at second. After a groundout moved him to third, Taylor Trammell bashed a sacrifice fly for a 12-11 victory. It was the team's second straight walk off win, third day in a row with double digit runs, and tenth win against the Tides this season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre heads to Rochester to take on the Washington Nationals Triple-A affiliate. The RailRiders will face the Red Wings for a six-game set. SWB returns home to PNC Field on June 18 to face Buffalo. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 38-25

