Conine Homers Again, Jacksonville Nets Series Victory
June 9, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Griffin Conine homered for the fourth straight day and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp earned a series win with Sunday's 7-4 triumph over the Charlotte Knights at Truist Field.
A four-run second proved to be critical for Jacksonville (28-35). Troy Johnston began the inning with a double against Charlotte (25-37) starter Cory Abbott (2-1). Two batters later, Conine notched an RBI single for the game's first run. After a Marty Costes base hit, Jonathan Davis' double brought in Conine. Two batters later, Javier Sanoja's two-run single made it 4-0.
In the third, Johnston drew a one-out walk. Following a strikeout, Conine crushed a monstrous 428-foot home run to widen the gap to 6-0.
The Knights got on the board in their half of the third. A Wilmer Difo single, Wynton Bernard double and Zach Remillard walk loaded the bases with nobody out. Jumbo Shrimp reliever Jonathan Bermúdez walked Mark Payton to force in a run before Carlos Pérez registered a sacrifice fly.
Sanoja jumpstarted the fourth with a triple. He scored three batters later on a Johnston base hit.
Michael Chavis' leadoff shot in the fourth drew Charlotte within 7-3.
The score remained that way until the eighth. Chuckie Robinson singled and Difo walked with two outs. Bernard punched an RBI single to center to make it 7-4, but the Knights could get no closer.
After Monday's off day, the Jumbo Shrimp return to 121 Financial Ballpark with Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. first pitch to start a six-game series with the Indianapolis Indians. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 9, 2024
- Knights Fall Short, Lose Sunday's Finale, 7-4 - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers Allow Four Homers in Series-Ending Loss at Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Redbirds Shut out Storm Chasers to Clinch Series Split - Memphis Redbirds
- Conine Homers Again, Jacksonville Nets Series Victory - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints Strand 13 Runners, Lose 7-4 to Mets - St. Paul Saints
- Bisons Stifle Lehigh Valley's Late Game Comeback Attempt in 6-4 Win in Series Finale - Buffalo Bisons
- Sounds Blow out Bats in Series Finale, Clinch Winning Homestand - Nashville Sounds
- Syracuse Wins Series with 7-4 Victory at St. Paul on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Bats Drop Finale in Nashville 14-3 - Louisville Bats
- Late Punch by 'Pigs Lands Just Shy in Series Finale against Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- I-Cubs Fall in Series Finale - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Wrap Series Win with 10-Inning Walk-off Victory - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mud Hens Finish Road Trip with a Win Before Coming Home - Toledo Mud Hens
- Wild Back And Forth Series Finale Ends In Tides Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Three-Run Fourth Not Enough as Clippers Defeat Indians, 8-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- WooSox Lose 8-5, Split Series with Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- Homer Happy Red Wings Win Series Finale in Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Peralta Promoted to White Sox Sunday - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - June 9 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 9 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.