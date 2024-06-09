Conine Homers Again, Jacksonville Nets Series Victory

June 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Griffin Conine homered for the fourth straight day and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp earned a series win with Sunday's 7-4 triumph over the Charlotte Knights at Truist Field.

A four-run second proved to be critical for Jacksonville (28-35). Troy Johnston began the inning with a double against Charlotte (25-37) starter Cory Abbott (2-1). Two batters later, Conine notched an RBI single for the game's first run. After a Marty Costes base hit, Jonathan Davis' double brought in Conine. Two batters later, Javier Sanoja's two-run single made it 4-0.

In the third, Johnston drew a one-out walk. Following a strikeout, Conine crushed a monstrous 428-foot home run to widen the gap to 6-0.

The Knights got on the board in their half of the third. A Wilmer Difo single, Wynton Bernard double and Zach Remillard walk loaded the bases with nobody out. Jumbo Shrimp reliever Jonathan Bermúdez walked Mark Payton to force in a run before Carlos Pérez registered a sacrifice fly.

Sanoja jumpstarted the fourth with a triple. He scored three batters later on a Johnston base hit.

Michael Chavis' leadoff shot in the fourth drew Charlotte within 7-3.

The score remained that way until the eighth. Chuckie Robinson singled and Difo walked with two outs. Bernard punched an RBI single to center to make it 7-4, but the Knights could get no closer.

After Monday's off day, the Jumbo Shrimp return to 121 Financial Ballpark with Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. first pitch to start a six-game series with the Indianapolis Indians. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.