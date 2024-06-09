I-Cubs Fall in Series Finale

June 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (29-34) fell to the Toledo Mud Hens (32-29), 6-3, in the series finale on Sunday, splitting the 6-game set, 3-3.

The Mud Hens scored first with one in the opening frame, when Spencer Torkelson crossed the plate on a Dillon Dingler groundout.

Owen Caissie tied it at one in the bottom of the second with a 403-foot solo blast to center. Both of his hits during this series landed in the seats.

Dingler cranked a solo shot in the top of the fourth to give the visitors back the lead, 2-1.

Iowa retook the lead in the bottom of the fourth, when Alexander Canario launched his third two-run homer in his last six at bats at the time, scoring Cole Roederer.

Toledo scored two in the top of the sixth. Dingler scored from first on a Ryan Vilade single and then a Matt Mervis throwing error. Vilade scored on a Ryan Kreidler single.

Toledo collected three hits and two insurance runs in the top of the ninth and won the series finale, sending the I-Cubs down quietly in the ninth.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Alexander Canario recorded his third homer in the last two games

- Owen Caissie hit his second home run of the series

- After 1.2 scoreless innings, reliever Eduarniel Nunez has given up one run in his last five appearances

Iowa will play against Columbus on Tuesday for the first of a six-game series with first pitch from Huntington Park slated for 6:05 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

