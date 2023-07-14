Three Homers Power WooSox Past Jumbo Shrimp
July 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Worcester Red Sox (8-4, 47-40) hit three home runs to take game one of their three-game series with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (8-5, 40-47) by a 9-2 final at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Enmanuel Valdez hit his second grand slam of the year, Bobby Dalbec belted a two-run blast, and Wilyer Abreu smashed a solo shot to account for seven of Worcester's nine runs.
The Jumbo Shrimp started the scoring in the bottom of the second when Austin Allen led off the frame with an opposite-field homer to put Jacksonville on top 1-0.
Valdez's second grand slam of the year came in the third. It came after Nick Sogard led off the frame with an infield single, David Hamilton walked, and Ceddanne Rafaela was hit by a pitch.
Jacksonville scored in the bottom of the third when Jake Mangum came in on a balk.
Dalbec's 21st homer of the year was a two-run shot over the left-field fence in the fifth. Three pitches later, Abreu took an 0-2 offering from Daniel Castano over the right-field wall.
In his fourth start with the WooSox, Kyle Barraclough picked up his fourth win, tossing five innings and allowing only two runs on four hits. The right-hander walked two and struck out five.
Both Richard Bleier and John Schreiber tossed perfect relief innings as both continued their respective rehab assignments.
The WooSox continue their series with the Jumbo Shrimp tomorrow night. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Dinelson Lamet is the scheduled starter for Worcester. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.
