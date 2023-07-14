Blue Jays LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu Scheduled to Start for Bisons on Saturday

Today the Toronto Blue Jays announced that LHP HYUN-JIN RYU is scheduled to make a Major League Injury Rehab start for the Buffalo Bisons tomorrow, July 15 against the Toledo Mud Hens at 6:05 p.m.

Ryu has been pitching as part of his rehab assignment with both the FCL Blue Jays, and most recently the Dunedin Blue Jays before being transferred to Buffalo for the 6:05 p.m. first pitch on Saturday night.

The veteran made one start on an injury rehab assignment last season for the Bisons, going 4.0 innings against the Durham Bulls on May 7. He also made six total starts for Toronto in-between different stints on the Injured List.

Ryu was eventually placed on the 60-Day Injured List last June and underwent successful Tommy John surgery. He has won 21 games for the Blue Jays since signing a free agent contract with the team on December 27, 2019.

The lefty won 14 games for the Blue Jays in 2021, across 31 total starts that season. Ryu's 2020 season included five starts at Sahlen Field while the Blue Jays called Buffalo home. He started for Toronto on August 11, 2020, against Miami in the Blue Jays Sahlen Field Opener and allowed just one run on two hits over six innings in a no-decision.

Ryu made one start against the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 Postseason and has pitched in parts of five postseasons in his career. That includes a start in the 2018 World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox.

