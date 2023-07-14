SWB Game Notes - July 14

July 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (41-43, 7-3) @ Norfolk Tides (55-30*, 7-4)

Game 85 | Away Game 41 | Harbor Park Stadium | Norfolk, VA | Friday, July 14, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Will Warren (4-3, 4.37) vs LHP Drew Rom (6-5, 5.58)

CLAYTON'S COMING: Rookie Clayton Beeter was one of two Yankees prospects selected to the All-Star Futures Game in Seattle. The righty tossed just nine pitches, five for strikes, to record two outs in the seventh. He got San Diego's Jackson Merrill to ground out and recorded a strikeout against Jackson Chourio. Chourio is the #3 ranked prospect in all of MiLB according to MLB Pipeline, while Merrill stands at #10.

PEREIRA'S POWER: Everson Pereira has really impressed as the Yankees #4 prospect in his week at Triple-A. He has had a hit in all four games, including three of multi-hit and multi-RBI. He was named the Co-Lackawanna County Player of the Week with a .529 average. In Somerset, Pereira was batting .291 in 46 total games. There the righty had 10 doubles and 10 homers.

SYSTEM STATS: The RailRiders have some prospects who rank in categories at the top of the Yankees farm system. Andres Chaparro leads the organizational affiliate players in games played (79) and runs batted in (60). Estevan Florial leads in homers (21), runs scored (57), and triples (4). On the pitching side, Mitch Spence and Tanner Tully have both started 17 games, while Spence also is atop in innings pitch (91.0). Greg Weissert holds the top spot in saves with six to his name. Matt Bowman has pitched in the most contests, 29 separate appearances.

ON THE AGENDA: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has 65 more games to play this season, including two postponements from the second half. The team has 31 games at home and 34 on the road. They will finish at PNC Field at home on September 17 versus Buffalo and wrap up the summer on the road at Syracuse.

BULLPEN BLAST: The RailRiders relievers have combined for a 3.85 earned run average, the second best in all of Triple-A. In 84 games, the 'pen has totaled 397 strikeouts in 339.1 innings pitched. Nineteen total pitchers have racked up 17 wins and 20 saves. Aaron McGarity has thrown the most frames as a reliever with 38.1 for a 3.29 ERA.

TWO FOR ONE: The pitching staff has induced just 48 ground ball double plays, the least in all of the International League. Randy Vasquez has recorded the most with seven to his name. They have hit into 60 GIDP, with Jamie Westbrook accounting for eight total.

RUN DIFFERENTIALScranton/Wilkes-Barre has the second-best run differential in the International League to start off the second half. The team now has a scored 40 more runs than their opponents in the first ten contests. Andres Chaparro has batted in a team-high 12 runs since June 28, while Jamie Westbrook has scored 12 of his own.

HOMER HEAVEN The RailRiders were the first International League team to hit 100 home runs and they now have 144. This puts them first in all of Minor League Baseball to put the Las Vegas Aviators in second with 138. Norfolk has 121 as a team. The New York Yankees have totaled 129, and the Atlanta Braves have the most with 169. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. SWB homered 20 times against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with twenty-one.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had eight different first basemen this season. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect outfielder Everson Periera (#4 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) , Randy Vasquez (#12), and Clayton Beeter (#13) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

