Mayo, McDermott Promoted to Triple-A Norfolk

July 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release







In conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles, the Norfolk Tides today announced that Orioles prospects Coby Mayo and Chayce McDermott are being promoted from Double-A Bowie to Norfolk. According to MLB Pipeline, Mayo is ranked #76 on their MLB Top 100 prospect list and #7 in the Orioles Top 30, while Baseball America ranks him #34 in their Top 100 and #4 in the Orioles Top 30. Mayo becomes the eighth Tide this season to appear on a Top 100 Prospects list. Among Top 30 Orioles prospects, Baseball America ranks McDermott #15, while MLB Pipeline lists him at #17.

Mayo, 21, was born in Coral Springs, Florida and was drafted by the Orioles in the 4th round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas (FL) High School. He was originally committed to play at the University of Florida prior to signing with the Orioles. In 78 games played with Bowie, Mayo hit .307 (88-for-287) with 48 runs, 30 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 44 RBI, and 51 walks while .381/.526/.907. Into the All-Star Break, he leads all of Minor League Baseball in extra-base hits (49) while ranking tied-for-second in doubles. Mayo also leads the Eastern League in slugging and OPS, while also ranking in on-base percentage (2nd), hits (3rd), home runs (T-3rd), batting average (5th), walks (T-4th), RBI (7th) and runs (9th). He earned the league Player of the Week Award back-to-back weeks, from June 12 - 18 and 19 - 25. That helped Mayo earn Eastern League Player of the Month, where he slashed .340/.467/.711/1.178.

McDermott, 24, was born in Anderson, Indiana and was acquired by the Orioles in a three-way trade from Houston along with Seth Johnson from Tampa Bay. The Astros acquired Trey Mancini from Baltimore and Jayden Murray from the Rays. Tampa Bay acquired José Siri from Houston. McDermott was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Ball State University by Houston, who earned the pick in compensation when George Springer signed with Toronto. In 16 appearances (14 starts) with Bowie, he went 5-6 with a 3.56 ERA (27 ER, 68.1 IP). He struck out twice as many batters as he walked (88 SO, 44 BB) while allowing a 1.26 WHIP and a .176 opponent's average. McDermott exits Bowie leading the Eastern League among qualified pitchers in opponent's average and slugging (.292). He also ranks in ERA (5th), strikeouts (5th) and WHIP (6th).

Ticketing Information

Fans can purchase tickets in person at the Harbor Park box office or online at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets. The Harbor Park box office is currently open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday each week. The box office also opens at 10 a.m. on Saturdays when the team is at home, and is open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays with no home game.

Single-game tickets start at $15 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $16. The Tides also offer special discounts to children ages two through high school, active military with ID (4 tickets per ID) and senior citizens (60 +). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $13. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge. For groups of 20 or more, please call the Norfolk Tides front office to speak with a group sales representative at 757-622-2222.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.