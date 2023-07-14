Five Additional Roster Moves Announced Friday

(ALLENTOWN, PA) - In addition to a rehab appearance from Chicago White Sox infielder Yoán Moncada, the Charlotte Knights have announced five additional roster moves ahead of the team's three-game series from Allentown, PA against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday, July 14.

RHP Nick Padilla is active for today's game. Padilla, who was recalled by the Chicago White Sox on July 6, was optioned back to Charlotte on July 9. With the Knights this season, Padilla is 2-1 with four saves and a 4.08 ERA in 26 games (28.2 IP). With the White Sox this year over three stints (two games), he is 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA (3.2 IP).

RHP Mike Mayers was assigned to the Charlotte Knights today. Mayers (pronounced MY-ers) was acquired by the Chicago White Sox recently in a trade with Kansas City. A native of Grove City, OH, Mayers split the 2023 season with Triple-A Omaha and Kansas City. With the Storm Chasers, the 31-year-old posted a 3-1 record with a 6.80 ERA in 12 games (eight starts) over 41.0 innings pitched. With the Royals, Myers went 1-2 with a 6.15 ERA in six games (two starts) over 26.1 innings pitched. He was originally selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 3rd round of the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of Mississippi.

LHP Ben Holmes was promoted to Charlotte today from Double-A Birmingham. This is his second promotion to Charlotte this season. He is 0-0 with a 6.23 ERA in four games with the Knights this season (4.1 IP). Holmes, 31, was signed by the White Sox as a free agent on March 14, 2023. In 25 games this season with the Barons, Holmes has gone 2-4 with four saves and a 3.30 ERA in 30.0 innings pitched. The Clackamas, OR native was originally drafted by the Miami Marlins in the ninth round of the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Oregon State University.

RHP Alex Mateo was placed on Charlotte's Development List (retroactive to July 13). Mateo, 29, is 1-0 with a 10.03 ERA in 21 games this season with the Knights (23.1 IP). He was signed by the White Sox as a free agent on February 10, 2021 and promoted to Charlotte from Double-A Birmingham on May 2, 2023.

RHP Nash Walters was released by the Chicago White Sox organization on July 13. Walters, 26, was signed as a free agent by the Chicago White Sox to a minor-league contract on April 19, 2023. He was promoted to Charlotte from Double-A Birmingham on June 22 and posted a 0-0 record with a 19.89 ERA in seven games out of the bullpen (6.1 IP).

