Right-Hander Wil Crowe Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that right-handed relief pitcher Wil Crowe will begin a rehab assignment tonight with the Indianapolis Indians as they head to Omaha for their first series following the All-Star break. Crowe is the seventh major league rehabber assigned to Indy on eight different assignments this season, joining infielder Ji Man Choi, southpaw pitchers Jose Hernandez and Rob Zastryzny, and right-handed pitchers Chase De Jong, Robert Stephenson and Vince Velasquez.

Crowe, 25, was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 26 (retroactive to April 23) with right shoulder discomfort. Pittsburgh transferred him from the 15-day to the 60-day IL on April 29. He appeared in five games with Pirates to begin the season, going 0-1 with a 4.66 ERA (5er/9.2ip), nine strikeouts and 1.86 WHIP.

In his lone career appearance with Indianapolis, he tossed a perfect inning on June 8, 2021, at Nashville after being optioned by Pittsburgh on June 3. He was recalled to Pittsburgh on June 12 and has made 91 career appearances (26 starts) with the Pirates, going 10-19 with a 5.03 ERA (113er/202.1ip) and 188 strikeouts.

Pittsburgh acquired Crowe alongside fellow right-handed pitcher Eddy Yean from Washington (NL) in exchange for first baseman Josh Bell on Dec. 24, 2020. He was originally selected by the Nationals in the second round (65th overall) of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of South Carolina (Columbia).

