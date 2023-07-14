Homestand Highlights: July 18-23

The Red Wings take on the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) in this action-packed week of baseball!

Tickets for all Red Wings home games are available around-the-clock at RedWingsBaseball.com, over the phone at (585) 423-9464, or in person at the Red Wings Ticket Office from 10 am - 4 pm Monday-Friday.

TUESDAY, JULY 18 vs. DURHAM BULLS (GATES 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM)

ZOO HAT GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a hat that features the African Penguin and a Red Wings logo courtesy of the Seneca Park Zoo *Please note that the Plymouth Ave entrance will be unavailable on this date. The available entrances will be the main gate and the Red Osier gate on Morrie Silver Way near the firehouse.

THURMAN THOMAS AUTOGRAPH APPEARANCE: Autographs will take place from 5:30 pm - 6:20 pm and autographs are FREE! He will only be signing his name and therefore will not be doing inscriptions or personalizations. No selfies. Presented by Batavia Downs Gaming

2-FOR-1 TICKETS: Every Tuesday all 100 & 200-Level tickets are Buy-One-Get-One-Free courtesy of M&T Bank

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19 vs. DURHAM BULLS (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans will receive a Milo "Dont Stop Retrieving" t-shirt courtesy of Flower City Group

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

THURSDAY, JULY 20 vs. DURHAM BULLS (GATES 10:00 AM, FIRST PITCH 11:05 AM)

CAMP DAY: Interested in bringing a camp group out to the ballpark please contact [email protected]

THURSDAYS ARE FOR THE PLATES: Every Thursday, the first 200 fans that purchase a Homeplate at the Homeplate concession stand will receive a free Rochester Plates Souvenir Plate. The souvenir plates will also be available for purchase in the Team Store while supplies last.

COLLEGE DAY: Every Thursday, college students, faculty and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and get $5 free diamond dollars. Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID courtesy of Caktus AI

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

FRIDAY, JULY 21 vs. DURHAM BULLS (GATES 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM)

CANCER SURVIVORS NIGHT: We are going to celebrate everyone that has survived cancer. You can get discounted cancer survivors' tickets here courtesy of Wilmot Cancer Institute

RALLY TOWEL GIVEAWAY: The first 4,000 fans will receive a rally towel courtesy of Wilmot Cancer Institute

FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for fireworks presented by Wilmot Cancer Institue

KEYCHAIN GIVEAWAY: The first 2,000 fans will receive an Innovative Field Inaugural Season Logo keychain courtesy of Innovative Solutions

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

SATURDAY, JULY 22 vs. DURHAM BULLS (GATES 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM)

CHRISTMAS IN JULY: We will be celebrating Christmas in July with a special "ELF" theme this year!

DAN MASON AS MASE THE ELF BOBBLEHEAD: The first 1,000 fans will receive a Dan Mason as Mase the Elf Bobblehead courtesy of John Betlem Heating, Cooling and Electrical

FAMILY CAMPOUT NIGHT: Sleepover on the field and watch the movie "ELF" on our videoboards after the game presented by Wilkins RV & Dunkin. Please fill out this form if you plan on attending.

FIREWORKS: Join us for fireworks after the game presented by ESL Federal Credit Union

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

SUNDAY, JULY 23 vs. DURHAM BULLS (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

FIRST RESPONDERS DAY: Join us as we celebrate all of our local first responders. If you are a first responder please email [email protected] for special first responders tickets! Special thanks to Bob Johnson Auto Group for donating the tickets to our first responders.

FAN GIVEAWAY: The first 3,000 fans will receive a fan courtesy of Airquip

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB GAME: Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. In 2023, every Sunday home game will be a Knot Hole Kids Club game. For more information on the kids club click here

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Run the bases after the game with the world's fastest mascots courtesy of Wegmans

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

