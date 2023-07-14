Redbirds Announce Promotions for July 14-16 Homestand

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's July 14-16 homestand. Memphis hosts the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) at AutoZone Park.

Friday, July 14- Memphis vs Gwinnett - 7:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6:00p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Memphis Redbirds Backpack Giveaway: Fans can get ready for the upcoming school year at Back-to-School Night. The first 1,000 fans, 17 and under, will receive a clear Redbirds backpack.

All-You-Can-Eat Sliders: All-You-Can-Eat mini burgers, with cheese, lettuce, pickles, hot dogs, chips, soda, & water. Fans can purchase a specialty ticket here.

Saturday, July 15 - Memphis vs Gwinnett - 6:35p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:30p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Postgame Fireworks Show: Every Saturday this summer, enjoy our postgame fireworks shows. Launched up close and personal from center field, fireworks shows are the perfect cap for a night at the Redbirds game.

Sunday, July 16 - Memphis vs Gwinnett- 2:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 1:00p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Ice Cream Sunday: Kids, age 12 and under, will receive a free treat courtesy of Prairie Farms.

Kids Run the Bases: Following the game, kids, age 12 and under, can run the bases under the lights just like the pros!

For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

