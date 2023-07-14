Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (40-46, 7-5) at Omaha Storm Chasers (41-42, 3-8)

July 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Werner Park

FIRST PITCH: 8:05 PM ET

GAME #87 / ROAD #43: Indianapolis Indians (40-46, 7-5) at Omaha Storm Chasers (41-42, 3-8)

PROBABLES: RHP Quinn Priester (7-3, 4.36) vs. LHP Angel Zerpa (0-1, 3.95)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST SUNDAY: In their last contest before the All-Star break, the Indianapolis Indians dropped the series finale at Victory Field against the Memphis Redbirds on Sunday afternoon, 13-5. Indianapolis got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning on Miguel Andújar's 10th home run of the season. The left fielder was one of four Indians batters to record multiple hits in the contest, along with Vinny Capra, Ryan Vilade and Liover Peguero. Memphis retaliated in a big way with a five-run third inning against Luis Ortiz in which 10 batters came to the plate. The Indians cut their deficit to 5-3 on a two-run homer by Chris Owings in the bottom of the third - his second in as many games - but the Redbirds took an insurmountable lead with four runs in the fourth and another two in the fifth. The two teams traded runs in the seventh inning - the Indians' coming courtesy of Alika Williams' fourth home run - Memphis plated one more in the ninth to cap the scoring and secure a series split in the six-game set.

ALIKA A LOT: Alika Williams drilled his fourth home run of the season last Sunday. Since June 23, his four home runs lead the team, followed by Ji Man Choi and Chris Owings who've notched three apiece. After slugging just one extra-base hit in his first 11 games with Indy, the shortstop has hit for extra bases eight times in his last 14 games. The 24-year-old is hitting .271 (26-for-96) with five doubles, four home runs, 11 walks and a .803 OPS in 27 games.

BREAK A STREAK, START A STREAK: After recording a career-high 20-game hitting streak from May 24-June 18, Miguel Andújar is at it again with his 10th home run of the season on Sunday afternoon extending a current hitting streak to 11 games dating back to June 29. Over his past 11 contests, Andújar is hitting .438 (21-for-48) with four extra-base hits, 13 RBI and 1.076 OPS. A torrid month of June in which he hit .362 (34-for-94) with 10 doubles, one triple, three home runs, 23 RBI and 1.015 OPS led to him being named the Indians Player of the Month last Friday prior to the game. Since returning to the Indians lineup on May 24 after being designated for assignment by Pittsburgh, he is hitting .409 (67-for-164) with 32 runs scored, 14 doubles, seven home runs, 42 RBI and a 1.093 OPS while hitting safely in 35 of 39 games. The 28-year-old currently ranks among International League full-season qualifiers in batting average (2nd, .365), hits (5th, 92), OPS (6th, 1.013), doubles (T-6th, 22), on-base percentage (T-7th, .426), RBI (9th, 57) and slugging percentage (9th, .587).

OFFENSE LEADS THE WAY: The Indians are 10-6 in their last 16 games courtesy of a steady offensive attack. Since June 22, Indianapolis' offense is hitting .298 (168-for-564) with 33 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs, 104 RBI and a .866 OPS. Indy has plated 107 runs during this span and are averaging 6.7 runs per game with a +18 run differential. Complimenting strong offensive efforts, Indy's defense has only committed six errors in 573 total chances during this span, ranking third in the International League with a .990 fielding percentage.

VS. OMAHA: Omaha is currently riding an eight-game winning streak against Indianapolis through two series' this season. The last time Indianapolis defeated Omaha came in their last matchup at Werner Park on Sept. 11, 2022, when the Indians offense cruised to victory with a season-high 19 runs. The 19-run outpour is tied for the second-most runs scored in a single game by Indy's offense in Victory Field era and most since scoring 21 runs at Columbus on July 6, 2017.

TONIGHT: The Indians head to Werner Park to meet the Omaha Storm Chasers in their first series following the All-Star break to being their nine-game road trip. This week will mark the third series against the Storm Chasers and the first at Omaha. Omaha visited Victory Field to open the 2023 season (3/31-4/2) and again from June 6-11. The Storm Chasers swept both series with eight-straight victories. Tonight, right-hander Quinn Priester (7-3, 4.36) will take the hill against Omaha's southpaw Angel Zerpa (0-1, 3.95). Zerpa will make his third career start against Indianapolis. He made his first outing against Indy on Sept. 26, 2021, taking the loss after surrendering three runs in 1.1 innings. Zerpa's last outing vs. Indy was a perfect opening frame at Victory Field on Sept. 10, 2022. The left-hander is currently rated Kansas City's No. 7 rated prospect by MLB Pipeline.

QUINN STAYS QUALITY: Quinn Priester will make his team-leading 18th start of the season tonight at Omaha. In his last outing on July 6, Priester dazzled in his seventh quality start of the season, tossing a season-high 7.1 innings. After allowing a third-inning single to Richie Palacios, who he then picked off at first base, Priester retired 13 consecutive batters through the seventh inning. Tonight will be Priester's second career start against Omaha, his first came on June 7 when he allowed four runs on eight hits in 5.0 innings. Since May 4, he is 6-0 with a 3.36 ERA (25er/67.0ip), 59 strikeouts, 1.27 WHIP and .237 average against. He is tied for the International League-lead in wins (7) and ranks among league qualifiers in strikeouts (3rd, 84), average against (4th, .251), ERA (5th, 4.36) and WHIP (5th, 1.36).

THIS DATE IN 1982: In the first game of a doubleheader against the Oklahoma City 89ers at Bush Stadium, the Indians gave up seven runs in the top of the seventh to fall behind 13-7. With 12,612 fans in attendance, the Indians battled back with seven runs of their own in the home half to win 14-13. First baseman Ronnie Farkas went 2-for-5 with a double, home run and game-high five RBI. Indianapolis third baseman Nick Esasky also doubled, homered and scored three runs in the thrilling victory. After the game, Indianapolis manager George Scherger said, "I've been in the game over 40 years and have never been involved in one like that."

