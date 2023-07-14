Moncada to Begin Rehab Stint Friday

(ALLENTOWN, PA) - Chicago White Sox infielder Yoán Moncada will begin a major league rehab stint with the Charlotte Knights starting tonight at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA. The Knights are set to open a three-game road series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs with tonight's opener set for 7:05 p.m.

Moncada, 28, is currently on Chicago's 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation. He was placed on Chicago's IL on June 15 (retroactive to June 14). This is his second rehab stint of the season with the Knights. During his first rehab stint with the Knights (May 5-10), he hit .571 (8-for-14) with five runs scored, one double, two home runs and four RBI in five games. This season with the White Sox, the Cuban native is hitting .232 (32-for-138) with 17 runs scored, eight doubles, one triple, three home runs, 13 RBI and one stolen base in 38 games played.

Last season, the Cuban native appeared in 104 games with the White Sox and hit .212 (84-for-397) with 41 runs scored, 18 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs, 51 RBI and two stolen bases. He played six games with the Knights last season on rehab and hit .318 (7-for-22) with two home runs and five RBI.

