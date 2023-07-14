Buffalo Scores Eight on 10 Hits to Best Mud Hens

Buffalo, NY - The Toledo Mud Hens resumed season play after the all-star break in Buffalo New York to take on the Bisons and fell 8-5.

Bryan Sammons opened the game for the Mud Hens on the mound and pitched a scoreless frame to open the game.

Both teams were held scoreless after the first inning, but in the bottom of the second inning, Addison Barger lined a solo home run over the right field to give the Bisons a 1-0 lead.

The Mud Hens were able to get runners on first and second in the top of the third inning but were unable to push any runners across the plate. The Hens got their first hit off the game in that inning with a single from Grant Witherspoon.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Bisons added to their score with a sac-fly from Spencer Horwitz that scored Cam Eden from third.

In the top of the fourth inning, Tyler Nevin took it upon himself to open the scoring for Toledo, smacking a solo home run out to centerfield to cut the Bison's lead in half and make it a 2-1 ballgame.

The Bison's continued to put runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning, Jordan Luplow hit a sac-fly that scored Davis Schneider. Later in the inning, Sammons got into some trouble after walking a batter to load the bases with one out. Mud Hens Manager Anthony Iapoce was forced to go to the bullpen and bring in right-hander Matt Wisler. Cam Eden hit the Bison's third sac-fly of the game to score their fourth run of the game. The Bisons ended the fourth inning with a 4-1 lead.

Johan Camargo put the second run for the Mud Hens up on the board early after slugging a lead-off home run over the right field wall to make it a 4-2 Bisons lead.

The Bison's bats continued to stay hot into the fifth inning. Quickly the Bisons were able to put runners on first and third with no outs. Davis Schneider roped a three-run home run to extend the Bison's lead to 7-2.

Bison's starting pitcher Zach Thompson fished his day after pitching five innings for Buffalo and only allowing two runs. In the sixth inning, the Bisons went to Hagen Danner out of the bullpen. Danner pitched a scoreless sixth inning to keep it a 7-2 game.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Bisons continued to add more runs on the scoreboard after Cam Eden singled to right field that scored Tyler Heineman. At the end of six innings, the Bisons held an 8-2 lead.

In the top of the eighth inning, a walk to Justyn-Henry Malloy reached on a walk and Colt Keith reached on a fielding error, then a wild pitch moved Malloy and Keith to second and third with no outs. The next batter, Tyler Nevin, then worked a walk to load the bases. Joe Rizzo worked a walk to bring in the first run of the inning for the Hens. Donny Sands then worked a four-pitch walk and the Mud Hens brand the tying run to the plate with no outs. Johan Camargo grounded a ball that scored a runner from third to make it an 8-5 game. The Mud Hens were held to three runs in the inning and went into the ninth trailing 8-5.

Hayden Juenger entered the game in the ninth inning for the Bisons and pitched a one, two, three ninth inning, to record the win and save for the Bisons.

Notables:

Tyler Nevin - 1-2, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB, HR

Johan Camargo - 1-3, R, 2 RBI, BB, HR

