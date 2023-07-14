Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 14 at Syracuse

July 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (6-6, 40-45) vs. Syracuse Mets (2-9, 35-50)

Friday - 6:35 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Jackson Rutledge (0-0, 5.00) vs. RHP José Butto (2-3, 5.72)

SCHOOL IS IN SESSION: The Rochester Red Wings come back from the All-Star break to begin a three-game set in Syracuse...the Wings went into the break with a 40-45 overall record, which includes a 6-6 second-half mark...Rochester pitchers have given up 95 home runs, which is the fifth-fewest in the International League prior to the All-Star break...Rochester entered the break with 40 wins for the 10th consecutive season, dating back to 2012...

Three Wings posted streaks that ranked top 10 in the International League...DEREK HILL collected a 19-game hitting streak (5/14-6/7), ranking third...TRAVIS BLANKENHORN (5/4-6/10) got on-base in 26 consecutive games, ranking ninth...DREW MILLAS walked in nine straight contests (6/13-28), tied for the second longest.

PLATES>POTATOES: Rochester plays their second Duel of the Dishes matchup of the season with Syracuse tonight...in the first contest on 6/1, the Wings defeated Syracuse 4-3...should the Wings fall tonight, game three will be played later in the season...

Rochester has posted a 5-2-1 record in Duel of the Dishes games since 6/21/18, winning the season series in 2018 and 2022.

BUILT (RUTHER)FORD TOUGH: RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD extended his team-leading on-base streak to 16 games with a second-inning single, part of a 2-for-4 day at the plate...his streak is the seventh-longest in the International League...Rutherford holds an on-base percentage of .433 after reaching safety in every game since coming to Rochester and was the only Wing to collect a multi-hit game in the loss...

He has now collected five multi-hit games with the Wings.

STREAKY BLINDERS:CF ERICK MEJIA extended his hitting streak to six games in Sunday's loss, notching a hit in every game this series...the Dominican Republic native went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the loss, and finished the series with a .391 batting average (9-for-23) with two home runs, a double, five RBI, and four walks...

Mejia is now hitting .346 (9-for-26) with two home runs, a double and five RBI through nine games in July.

THRUWAY ROBBERY: SS RICHIE MARTIN stole his team-leading 21st base in Sunday's loss, his second of the series against Buffalo...Martin is now tied for eighth in the International League in stolen bases...

His third-inning steal marked Martin's first stolen base on a full count this season.

Of Martin's 21 stolen bases this season, 66.6% have come on balls.

LIFE OF PAOLO: RHP PAOLO ESPINO started for Rochester Sunday, logging his first quality start of the season, and first since 9/13/21 against Miami with Washington...the Panama native worked 6.0 innings, allowing one earned (four unearned) while striking out three batters...

Espino has now worked at least 5.0 innings in eight consecutive starts since 5/23 at TOL, the most by a Red Wings pitcher since Daniel Camarena logged at least 5.0 innings in nine consecutive starts from 6/20-8/7/19.

Espino recorded the 32-highest spin rates in Sunday's loss...his top spin rate this season came on 5/11 vs. WOR, clocking at 3,170 RPMs.

DOSES AND MIMOSAS: C DREW MILLAS collected a double on Sunday, which marked his second two-bagger in as many games, as the lefty recorded the only Wings extra-base hit of the contest...the Missouri native logged a 1-for-4 day at the plate, and has now hit safely in seven of eight games in July (.346, 9-for-26).

MORE(NO): RHP GERSON MORENO logged a hitless inning of work with one strikeout on Sunday, marking his sixth consecutive scoreless outing since 6/30 at LHV...the right hander's 2.09 ERA (10 ER/43.0 IP) ranks second among International League relievers with at least 30.0 IP...his six consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run is the eighth-longest active streak in the International League...

Moreno has not allowed a hit in four-straight outings dating back to 6/30 at LHV.

GOTCHA: RHP PAOLO ESPINO picked off a Buffalo runner in the top of the fifth inning on Sunday, marking the second-straight game a Wings pitcher has picked off a runner...Rochester has now picked off a runner in back-to-back games for the first time since 5/7-G2-5/8/22 against SWB, with the last successful pickoff this season coming via RHP ANDRES MACHADO on 7/4...

The Wings have registered eight pickoffs this season, which is tied for sixth-most in the International League.

