Nick Nelson Spins Six Scoreless to Lead IronPigs Rout of Knights

Allentown, PA - Nick Nelson ran his scoreless innings streak out to 11 consecutive scoreless innings as he spearheaded an 8-0 shutout win for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (42-43, 6-6) over the Charlotte Knights (37-50, 2-10) on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The IronPigs started the scoring in the second inning. Simon Muzziotti singled to lead off the inning and then stole second before Nick Podkul was hit by a pitch. Scott Kingery then tried to lay down a sacrifice bunt that produced an error, allowing him to reach and load the bases. Jim Haley then grounded a ball to third that was whiffed on, allowing two runs to score.

Haley did the work himself to plate a run opening the fourth as he swatted a solo homer, his fifth of the season. Later in the frame with the bases loaded and two outs, Simon Muzziotti ripped a two-run double and Podkul followed with a three-run homer, his first of the year, to make it 8-0.

Nelson (2-1) worked six shutout innings to earn the win for the IronPigs, allowing just four hits (all singles) and one walk, striking out five. Tyler McKay, Taylor Lehman, and Trey Cobb finished off the combined shutout with an inning apiece.

Garrett Davila (2-5) suffered the loss for the Knights, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on six hits and three walks, striking out three.

The IronPigs and Knights continue their series on Saturday, July 15 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

