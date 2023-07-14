Nick Nelson Spins Six Scoreless to Lead IronPigs Rout of Knights
July 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, PA - Nick Nelson ran his scoreless innings streak out to 11 consecutive scoreless innings as he spearheaded an 8-0 shutout win for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (42-43, 6-6) over the Charlotte Knights (37-50, 2-10) on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The IronPigs started the scoring in the second inning. Simon Muzziotti singled to lead off the inning and then stole second before Nick Podkul was hit by a pitch. Scott Kingery then tried to lay down a sacrifice bunt that produced an error, allowing him to reach and load the bases. Jim Haley then grounded a ball to third that was whiffed on, allowing two runs to score.
Haley did the work himself to plate a run opening the fourth as he swatted a solo homer, his fifth of the season. Later in the frame with the bases loaded and two outs, Simon Muzziotti ripped a two-run double and Podkul followed with a three-run homer, his first of the year, to make it 8-0.
Nelson (2-1) worked six shutout innings to earn the win for the IronPigs, allowing just four hits (all singles) and one walk, striking out five. Tyler McKay, Taylor Lehman, and Trey Cobb finished off the combined shutout with an inning apiece.
Garrett Davila (2-5) suffered the loss for the Knights, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on six hits and three walks, striking out three.
The IronPigs and Knights continue their series on Saturday, July 15 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by CapitalBlueCross.
--#YourHometownTeam--
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 14, 2023
- I-Cubs Take Opener Over Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Salt Potatoes Fall to Plates, 4-2, in Duel of the Dishes on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Schneider Shines in Bisons' 8-5 Win Over Toledo - Buffalo Bisons
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall to Woo Sox, 9-2 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Hit Five Homers, Fall to Bats in All-Star Break Return - Nashville Sounds
- RailRiders Fall, 11-3, to Tides - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Nick Nelson Spins Six Scoreless to Lead IronPigs Rout of Knights - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Buffalo Scores Eight on 10 Hits to Best Mud Hens - Toledo Mud Hens
- Three Homers Power WooSox Past Jumbo Shrimp - Worcester Red Sox
- Tides Ride Seventh Inning Rally to Sink RailRiders - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Fall to IronPigs 8-0 on Friday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Plates Smash Salt Potatoes, 4-2 - Rochester Red Wings
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (40-46, 7-5) at Omaha Storm Chasers (41-42, 3-8) - Indianapolis Indians
- Mayo, McDermott Promoted to Triple-A Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Right-Hander Wil Crowe Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- Five Additional Roster Moves Announced Friday - Charlotte Knights
- Moncada to Begin Rehab Stint Friday - Charlotte Knights
- Blue Jays LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu Scheduled to Start for Bisons on Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- July 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 14 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for July 14-16 Homestand - Memphis Redbirds
- Homestand Highlights: July 18-23 - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - July 14 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- Nick Nelson Spins Six Scoreless to Lead IronPigs Rout of Knights
- Food Truck Festival Returns to Coca-Cola Park on August 26
- Coca-Cola Park Graded as One of the Most Affordable Triple-A Ballparks
- IronPigs Bomb Four Homers to Sink RailRiders on Saturday Night
- IronPigs Walked off on by RailRiders