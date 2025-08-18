Thomas Müller Postgame Interview on Vancouver DEBUT
Published on August 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC YouTube Video
Check out the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 18, 2025
- Müller debuts in front of 26,031 at BC Place - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Houston Dynamo FC's Stoppage Time Stunner Rescues a Draw in Vancouver - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Diego FC Secures 2-1 Comeback Win over San Jose at PayPal Park - San Diego FC
- Josef Martínez goal puts San Jose ahead but visitors score twice late - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- Müller debuts in front of 26,031 at BC Place
- Blackmon and White score; Cabrera makes his debut
- White scores his 100th career goal in setback
- Whitecaps FC Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from New England Revolution
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Sign German Legend Thomas Müller