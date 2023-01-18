This Week in Iowa Wild Hockey

The Iowa Wild are red hot, having won five consecutive games following a three-game sweep of the Grand Rapids Griffins. The Wild host the Milwaukee Admirals for a weekend set before welcoming the Rockford IceHogs to Wells Fargo Arena on Tuesday. Continue reading This Week In Iowa Wild Hockey for your weekly update on the team!

TEAM LEADERS

* Points: Sammy Walker (31, 15g-16a)

* Goals: Sammy Walker (15)

* Assists: Joe Hicketts (22)

* PIM: Brandon Baddock (89)

STANDINGS

UPCOMING GAMES

Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee Admirals

* Military Appreciation Night

* Mystery pucks For $10 donations

* Free tickets for military members presented by Tito's

* AHEINZ57 Adopt-a-Pet Night

* White alternate jersey game

Saturday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. vs. Milwaukee Admirals

* Iowa Hawkeye Night presented by The University of Iowa Center for Advancement

* Matt Boldy Bobblehead Giveaway (first 1,500 fans) presented by Olsson and KIOA

* Coca Cola Local Concert Series - Brother Trucker

Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. vs. Rockford IceHogs

* Twosday

* $2 hot dogs and $2 popcorn presented by 96.9 The Bull (through the end of the 1st period)

* $3 Off Tito's (Bud Light Bar)

NOTABLE STORYLINES

* Iowa has won four consecutive games at Wells Fargo Arena and five in a row overall

* The Wild won a franchise-best eight consecutive games during the 2019-20 season

* Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt has won four starts in a row, saving 108 out of 111 shots against

* Defenseman Joe Hicketts ranks tied for fourth in the league with 22 assists

IN THE COMMUNITY

* Hockey and Heels takes place at Wells Fargo Arena Wednesday evening; ladies join Wild players, coaches, and staff to enjoy a night out with friends, learn more about the sport of hockey, and experience a behind-the-scenes tour

* Crash Course, a learn-to-skate program for local children, continues Thursday evening at Wells Fargo Arena

* Iowa Wild mascot Crash heads to Iowa City on Sunday as the Iowa Heartlanders celebrate team mascot Dash's birthday

THEY SAID IT!

"We're carrying the momentum and if it's not on our side we're swinging it our way. Whether it's making a good play in the neutral zone, getting a scoring chance, or drawing a penalty, we've been able to carry the momentum swings and carry the pace of play." - Iowa Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre.

