Canucks' Vincent Arseneau Suspended Three Games
January 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Abbotsford Canucks forward Vincent Arseneauhas been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions during a game at San Jose on Jan. 15.
Arseneau will miss Abbotsford's games tonight (Jan. 18), Friday (Jan. 20) and Saturday (Jan. 21) vs. Calgary.
