Griffins Acquire Patrick McGrath from San Jose
January 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Forward Patrick McGrath with the San Jose Barracuda
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Calgary Wranglers)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday acquired forward Patrick McGrath from the San Jose Barracuda (AHL) for future considerations.
McGrath is a native of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and has appeared in 137 AHL games throughout parts of nine seasons, registering nine points (4-5-9) and 482 penalty minutes. The 29-year-old has 42 penalty minutes in five games this season with the Barracuda. McGrath has also spent six campaigns in the ECHL and racked up 16 points (7-9-16) and 645 penalty minutes in 165 outings. He posted career-high AHL numbers in 2016-17 when he notched four points (1-3-4) in 30 appearances. Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-10 forward spent the majority of his junior career in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with Prince Edward Island Rocket (2011-13). McGrath amassed one goal, one assist and 229 penalty minutes in 72 contests in the QMJHL.
