Abbotsford Canucks Announce Partnership with BCLC and PlayNow.com

Abbotsford, BC - The Abbotsford Canucks are excited to announce a partnership with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) and PlayNow Sports. This agreement will see BCLC become an Official Partner and PlayNow.com, BCLC's online sportsbook, serve as the Official Sports Betting Partner of the Abbotsford Canucks.

This partnership extends the existing relationship between Canucks Sports and Entertainment (CSE) and BCLC with PlayNow Sports as the Official Sports Betting Partner for both the Vancouver Canucks (NHL) and the Vancouver Warriors (NLL).

Fans can now look forward to participating in Abbotsford Canucks Predict the Play through the Canucks app and online on game days. This predictive trivia game gives fans a chance to win four tickets to an Abbotsford Canucks home game!

The Abbotsford Canucks have also teamed up with BCLC for the Community Hero program. The program will recognize and honour the outstanding contributions of everyday heroes in communities throughout the Fraser Valley. Fans can nominate the next Community Hero HERE, who will get the chance to power up the throttle and pump up the Abbotsford Canucks at their next home game.

