Colorado Adds Forward Kevin O'Neil on Professional Tryout Agreement

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Kevin O'Neil to a professional tryout agreement. O'Neil has produced 12 goals and 13 assists in 26 games this season with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. The 24-year-old has also netted one goal in two AHL games this season with the Hershey Bears.

O'Neil is in his first professional season, after wrapping up a collegiate career that saw the 5-foot-11, 180-pound winger collect 17 goals and 27 assists in 94 total games at Yale University. The Latham, New York native then capped off his NCAA career by notching six goals and 10 assists in 36 contests at the University of Connecticut during the 2021-22 campaign. After concluding his time with the Huskies, O'Neil made his professional debut with the Stingrays, posting six goals and four assists in just 10 games.

