Hudon's Three-Point Night Propels Colorado to 5-2 Win Over Reign

January 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Charles Hudon netted a pair of power-play goals and added an assist, as the Eagles defeated the Ontario Reign 5-2 on Wednesday. Forward Jean-Luc Foudy notched a goal and an assist in the victory, while goaltender Justus Annunen earned his 13th win of the season, stopping 20 of the 22 shots he faced. Colorado dominated the specialty teams battle, going 2-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles would net the game's first goal when forward Cal Burke weaved his way to the slot and snapped a wrister into the back of the net to give Colorado a 1-0 edge just 6:03 into the contest.

A power play would help the Eagles extend their lead, as Hudon blistered home a one-timer from the left-wing circle to put Colorado on top 2-0 at the 14:42 mark of the first period. The Eagles would go on to outshoot the Reign 12-6 in the opening 20 minutes and took a 2-0 advantage into the first intermission.

Colorado would keep their foot on the gas in the second period, as forward Sampo Ranta muscled a loose puck in the slot past Ontario goalie Matthew Villalta to push Colorado's lead to 3-0 at the 16:56 mark of the middle frame.

A power play just seconds later would set up Hudon to snap home a shot from the right-wing circle that would make it 4-0 with only 2:18 left to play in the period.

Still leading 4-0 as the puck dropped on the third period, Colorado would see the Reign take a bite out of their lead when defenseman Kim Nousiainen slipped the puck through the five-hole of Annunen to trim the deficit to 4-1 just 2:02 into the final frame.

The Eagles would strike back when Foudy barreled through the left-wing circle before cutting to the side of the net and tucking a shot past Villalta. The goal was Foudy's 10th of the season and gave Colorado a 5-1 advantage with 8:00 left to play in the contest.

Ontario would put one last mark on the scoreboard when forward Lias Andersson cruised through the left-wing circle before lifting a wrister over the shoulder of Annunen to cut the Eagles lead to 5-2 at the 19:07 mark of the period.

Colorado outshot the Reign 25-22, as Villalta suffered the loss in net, surrendering five goals on 25 shots.

