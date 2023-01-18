Eagles Take Down Reign, 5-2

Storyline: The Colorado Eagles (22-12-3-0) skated past the Ontario Reign (20-14-0-1) in the back half of a two-game series by a score of 5-2 at the Budweiser Events Center Wednesday night.

Reign defenseman Kim Nousiainen scored his first North American pro goal in the contest, while Lias Andersson netted his team-leading 14th goal of the season late in a losing effort.

Date: January 18, 2023

Venue: Budweiser Events Center - Loveland, CO

Three Stars -

1. Charles Hudon (COL)

2. Jean-Luc Foudy (COL)

3. Justus Annunen (COL)

W: Justus Annunen

L: Matt Villalta

