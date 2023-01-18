Eagles Take Down Reign, 5-2
January 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: The Colorado Eagles (22-12-3-0) skated past the Ontario Reign (20-14-0-1) in the back half of a two-game series by a score of 5-2 at the Budweiser Events Center Wednesday night.
Reign defenseman Kim Nousiainen scored his first North American pro goal in the contest, while Lias Andersson netted his team-leading 14th goal of the season late in a losing effort.
Date: January 18, 2023
Venue: Budweiser Events Center - Loveland, CO
Three Stars -
1. Charles Hudon (COL)
2. Jean-Luc Foudy (COL)
3. Justus Annunen (COL)
W: Justus Annunen
L: Matt Villalta
Next Game: Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 vs. Coachella Valley | 6:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
