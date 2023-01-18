San Jose Barracuda Trade Patrick McGrath

SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top developmental affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has traded forward Patrick McGrath to the Grand Rapids Griffins for future considerations.

McGrath, 29, appeared in five games for the Barracuda, recording 42 penalty minutes which was fifth on the team. In 137 career AHL games, McGrath has recorded nine points (four goals, five assists) with 482 penalty minutes.

McGrath has also played professionally at the ECHL level, recording 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 165 games along with 645 penalty minutes.

The five-foot-ten, 201-pound native of Wilkes-Barre, PA was signed as a free agent by the Barracuda on Aug. 3, 2022.

