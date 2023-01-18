Silver Knights Triumph Over Roadrunners, 4-1, At Home

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Tucson Roadrunners, 4-1, at The Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday evening. Spencer Foo notched a goal and an assist, while Sakari Manninen collected two assists on his return to the lineup.

Patrick Guay put the Knights on the board early. Kyle Marino threw it in front of the net into traffic, where Daniel D'Amato tapped it over to Guay. He buried it andgave the team a 1-0 lead at 2:37 in the first.

Foo doubled the lead at 4:45 in the second. Manninen, who played his first game since November, won the faceoff draw and passed the puck to Foo. He evaded two Tucson players and fired the puck in from the hash marks to make it 2-0.

Jermaine Loewen, assisted by Maxim Marushev and Brayden Pachal, made it a 3-0 game with a birthday goal at 14:10 in the second.

Gage Quinney scored with just 17 seconds left in the period to make it a 4-0 game for the Silver Knights. Manninen and Foo collected their second points of the night.

Goaltender Jiri Patera made 30 saves on 31 shots, his second straight start with 30 or more saves on the night.

The Silver Knights will continue their season on the road against Colorado. Fans can tune in on 1230 The Game or watch on AHL TV with subscription.

