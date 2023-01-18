San Diego Downed by Bakersfield
January 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
The San Diego Gulls fell 5-1 to the Bakersfield Condors tonight at Mechanics Bank Arena, bringing their record to 11-27-0-0 overall and 7-13-0-0 on the road.
Pavol Regenda scored the lone goal for the Gulls - and his eighth tally of the season - at 11:31 of the third period.
Michael Del Zotto collected an assist on the play, extending his career-best point streak to seven games (2-5=7). Since joining the Gulls on Dec. 19, Del Zotto is averaging nearly a point-per-game, recording 3-6=9 points in 11 contests.
Hunter Drew also recorded an assist (0-1=1), earning his fifth helper of the season.
The Gulls went 3-for-4 on the penalty kill tonight, stopping 25-for-29 of their opponent's chances on the power play over their last seven games and posting an 86.2% kill rate over the span. In addition, San Diego finished tonight with a kill rate of 81.3% on the road, ranking third in the AHL's Pacific Division and seventh in the Western Conference. Overall, the Gulls penalty kill is operating at an 81.5% success rate, ranking fourth in the Pacific Division and eighth in the Western Conference.
Lukas Dostal made 20 saves on 24 shots in the loss, while Glenn Gawdin led all skaters with six shots on net.
The Gulls continue their four-game road trip against the San Jose Barracuda at Tech CU Arena this Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. PST.
POSTGAME QUOTES
SAN DIEGO GULLS
Head Coach Roy Sommer
On the loss to Bakersfield
Well disappointing, to say the least. Here's a team that has one more win than us and we get a win tonight and we catch them, in that department. It's one of the teams we're chasing to try and get a playoff spot. I thought we'd have a better effort than we did. Same thing - just not ready to play in the first, turnovers that led to odd-man rushes. I think they had five odd-man rushes in the (first) period, and they capitalized on both of them. That wasn't good. I would of thought we had more. If you look at the importance of each game that's coming up - and this one is on the calendar like, hey, we're going there, they're not playing that great. Here's an opportunity for us, you know, four-point game and we blew it.
On moving Pavol Regenda to another line to find offensive success
I don't know how you look at it. We changed the lines up in the third to just try and see. The chemistry wasn't there in the first. Just kind of changed them up. We had some guys going and humping. I thought we outplayed them in the third, but they were just sitting back and protecting a lead. It's going to make that game Friday that much more important.
On how the team's sustained offensive pressure in the third period
We changed things up. We started pinching the d(efense) down the walls with a high forward in the middle to try and keep some more offense, try and keep some more pucks alive, and it worked for us. Maybe we go with that on Friday.
