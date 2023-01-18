Wolves Blanked by Moose 2-0

In the second stop of their season-long, six-game road trip, the Chicago Wolves fell to the Manitoba Moose 2-0 on Tuesday night in Winnipeg.

Nicholas Jones and Brayden Burke scored and goaltender Oskari Salminen made 25 saves to record the shutout for the Moose, who defeated the Wolves for the second time in two meetings this season.

In his fifth consecutive start, Zachary Sawchenko made 22 saves in goal for the Wolves but it wasn't enough as Chicago was held off the scoreboard for the second game in a row.

After a scoreless opening period, the Moose got on the board early in the second on a goal by Jones and made it 2-0 midway through the third when Burke found the back of the net.

The Wolves fell to 12-18-3-1 on the season while the Moose improved to 19-12-2-1.

Up next: The Wolves will stay in Manitoba to face the Moose on Wednesday (7 p.m., AHLTV).

