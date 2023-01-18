Detroit Trades Kyle Criscuolo, Receives Jasper Weatherby

January 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Forward Jasper Weatherby (left) with the San Jose Barracuda

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: San Jose Barracuda) Forward Jasper Weatherby (left) with the San Jose Barracuda(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: San Jose Barracuda)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday traded forward Kyle Criscuolo to the San Jose Sharks for forward Jasper Weatherby, whom they assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Criscuolo skated in 194 career games (2015-17, 2020-23) with the Griffins and totaled 109 points (48-61-109) and 65 penalty minutes. In the current 2022-23 AHL campaign, the Southampton, New Jersey, native has five goals, five assists and 17 penalty minutes in 28 outings. Criscuolo has also tallied a total of two helpers in 15 NHL contests with the Red Wings (2021-22) and Buffalo (2017-18). The seventh-year pro was an undrafted prospect out of Harvard University and registered 113 points (53-60-113) in 124 games for the Crimson.

Weatherby is a native of Portland, Ore., and has appeared in 64 AHL games throughout parts of two seasons, registering 21 points (8-13-21) and 63 penalty minutes. The 24-year-old has three goals and three assists in 39 games this season with the San Jose Barracuda (AHL). During his rookie campaign in 2021-22, Weatherby appeared in 50 NHL games with the Sharks and amassed 11 points (5-6-11) and 18 penalty minutes. In addition, Weatherby racked up 15 points (5-10-15) in 25 outings with the Barracuda in 2021-22. The 6-foot-4-inch forward was selected with the 102nd overall pick by the San Jose Sharks in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to turning pro, Weatherby suited up for three seasons at the University of North Dakota, winning consecutive NCHC titles from 2019-21. In 100 collegiate games, Weatherby posted 27 goals and 20 assists. He also spent two seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) with Wenatchee from 2016-18, becoming the BCHL MVP and top scorer in 2017-18 with 74 points (37-37-74) in 58 appearances.

