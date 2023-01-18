Belleville Sens Earn Hard-Fought Point in Shootout Loss

BELLEVILLE, ON - Despite a pair of third period goals from Matthew Boucher, the Belleville Senators could not complete the comeback as they fell 6-5 in a shootout to the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday night at CAA Arena.

Belleville opened the scoring 13:17 into the contest after Angus Crookshank capitalized with a nifty redirection on the power play. Late in the frame, Toronto evened the score as Joseph Blandisi found the back of the net with a deflection to take a 1-1 tie into the intermission.

Early in the second, Belleville extended their advantage when Cole Cassells tallied his fourth of the campaign with a decisive shot from the slot. However, the Marlies quickly responded by building a 3-1 lead before the 10:22 mark through tallies from Logan Shaw and Pontus Holmberg. Shortly after, the scoring continued as Senators' rookie Kyle Betts recorded his first career AHL goal before Toronto captain Logan Shaw notched once more to take a 4-3 lead after forty minutes.

Less than a minute into the third, the Marlies struck again when Nick Abruzzese put home a rebound to make it 5-3. Throughout the remaining portions of the period, Belleville showed their resolve as Matthew Boucher scored twice to ultimately force extra time. Following a scoreless overtime, Toronto secured the hard-fought victory with a Shaw shootout winner.

The Senators return to action Friday night when they host the Toronto Marlies, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 1/6 |Penalty Kill: 5/7

Fast Facts:

Kevin Mandolese made 35 saves.

Kyle Betts scored his career AHL goal.

Cole Cassels extended his point streak to five straight with a goal and an assist.

Six Belleville Senators record multi-point efforts.

Sound Bytes: Head Coach Troy Mann: "I thought we showed a lot of resilience to get that point. Anytime you're down by two with ten to play, it isn't very encouraging in terms of getting two points. But I think we've done that all year in terms of sticking with it and being resilient."

