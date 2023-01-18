IceHogs Are Back at the BMO Center to Battle Griffins

January 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Ill. - Back home after a four-game road trip, the Rockford IceHogs match up with the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight at the BMO Center at 7 p.m. The IceHogs are 3-0-0-0 against the Griffins this season, and the Central Division rivals will share the ice four more times on the 2022-23 campaign.

Tonight is another Wet Your Whistle Wednesday where fans can get a ticket to the game along with two beverages (beer, soft drinks or water) for just $20. Enter code WYWED before selecting seats to unlock the Wet Your Whistle Wednesday offer.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 20-12-2-2, 44 points (3rd, Central Division)

Grand Rapids: 14-19-1-2, 31 points (6th, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Brett Seney (15G, 24A) leads the IceHogs in points and assists. Forward David Gust ranks second for the Hogs with 18 goals and 20 assists this season and leads Rockford in red lights.

Grand Rapids is led by forward Taro Hirose (9G, 23A) who paces the Griffins with 32 points. Forward Joel L'Esperance (13G, 10A) ranks second for the Griffins, leading the club in goals.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs fell 3-1 to the Colorado Eagles on Saturday night. Forward Dylan Sikura netted the only Rockford goal, and forward Lukas Reichel marked an assist in his first game back with the Hogs after a three-game stint with the Chicago Blackhawks. Mitchell Weeks marked 17 saves on 19 Colorado shots but was tagged with his second regulation loss of the season.

Winning Wednesday

Tangling for the third time on Hump Day, the IceHogs are 3-0-0-0 against the Griffins this season, totaling 13 goals against their Central Division rivals. The Hogs have gone 5-1-0-0 when playing on Wednesday including a pair of impressive 5-1 and 4-1 wins on Nov. 16 and Dec. 28 against Grand Rapids.

Sikura Strikes

Forward Dylan Sikura notched his ninth tally of the campaign against his former team, the Colorado Eagles, on Saturday night, moving into the sixth spot amongst Rockford's leaders with 22 points.

Ready To Rumble

Forward Lukas Reichel leads the IceHogs with six points (3G, 3A) against the Griffins through the three previous matchups. In the last duel between the two teams, the former first round pick by the Blackhawks registered a goal and two assists in the 4-1 victory for Rockford.

Hogs On The Move

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Tuesday that they have recalled goaltender Jaxson Stauber from the Rockford. Stauber, 23, has posted a 6-4-0 record with the IceHogs this season, with a 3.06 goals-against average and .896 save percentage.

Kick off the weekend with $2 beers with the return of $2 Bud Fridays on Friday, Jan. 20 when the IceHogs take on the Springfield Thunderbirds at 7 p.m.! The $2 beers include Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light and can be purchased at most concession stands on the concourse through the end of the second intermission. Get tickets now!

The Rockford IceHogs are proud to host their 12th annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by LawnCare By Walter, Inc. on Saturday, Jan. 21 against the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center. The event will be themed Superhero Night featuring custom Autism Awareness Night/Superhero jerseys and jersey auction, autographed mystery pucks, and premium raffle to support The Autism Program of Easterseals.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central):

Sat., Nov. 5 vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. 4-1 Win, Recap & Highlights

Wed., Nov. 16 at Grand Rapids, 10 a.m. 5-1 Win, Recap & Highlights

Wed., Dec. 28 vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. 4-1 Win, Recap & Highlights

Wed., Jan. 18 vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 15 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 10 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 2 vs. Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 14 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Griffins, All-Time

61-49-5-4

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.