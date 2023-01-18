Griffins' Dominant First Period Defeats Rockford
January 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins' Danny O'Regan on game night
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Tim Garland/Iowa Wild)
ROCKFORD, Ill. - Rapid-fire scoring in the first period propelled the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 5-2 victory over the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday at the BMO Center.
Grand Rapids opened the game with four goals in 3:58 of play. Nine Griffins tallied points in that time frame, including two from Austin Czarnik who finished the game with three points (2-1-3). Jakub Vrana scored the fourth of the night, his first in a Grand Rapids uniform while his teammate Wyatt Newpower recorded his first goal of the season.
Alex Chiasson helped kickoff the scoring in the opening frame, sending the puck up ice to Danny O'Regan in the right circle. O'Regan rifled a shot over the shoulder of Dylan Wells for the fastest goal (23 seconds) to open a contest this season for the Griffins. Newpower then lit the lamp at 1:24, sending a one-timer from the slot into the cage off of Simon Edvinsson's feed to take a 2-0 lead. Czarnik and Joel L'Esperance combined for goal number three, as L'Esperance provided a tic-tac-toe assist on Czarnik's goal in the crease at 3:47.
Rockford replaced Wells with Mitchell Weeks in the net after the third goal, but Vrana immediately followed with the fastest back-to-back goal of the season by Grand Rapids at 3:58 by firing a shot from the left circle and off the right post and in to complete the flurry of scoring. The IceHogs were able to tack one on before the end of the first, with Josiah Slavin capitalizing on a Griffins' turnover with 2:04 remaining to make it 4-1.
After outshooting Rockford 8-0 to open the game, the Griffins trailed the IceHogs 27-20 in shots by the end of the middle stanza. David Gust turned one of those into a goal at 12:20 in the second, gathering Alex Nedeljkovic's pad save and burying the rebound to cut Rockford's deficit to two.
While shorthanded at 16:48 in the third period, Czarnik buried an empty-netter to cap off a 5-2 win on the road.
Notes
- On his first goal of the night, Czarnik reached the 250-point milestone in the AHL and has 251 total with the empty-net tally.
- Vrana skated in his 500th professional game while O'Regan played in his 400th professional contest.
Grand Rapids 4 0 1 - 5
Rockford 1 1 0 - 2
1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, O'Regan 6 (Chiasson, Kampfer), 0:23. 2, Grand Rapids, Newpower 1 (Edvinsson, Czarnik), 1:24. 3, Grand Rapids, Czarnik 11 (L'Esperance), 3:47. 4, Grand Rapids, Vrana 1 (Pearson), 3:58. 5, Rockford, Slavin 2 17:56. Penalties-Galvas Rfd (holding), 8:22; Shine Gr (slashing), 14:27; Sikura Rfd (hooking), 14:45.
2nd Period-6, Rockford, Gust 19 (Philp, Seney), 12:20. Penalties-Pearson Gr (slashing), 16:16.
3rd Period-7, Grand Rapids, Czarnik 12 (Hirose), 16:48 (SH EN). Penalties-Seney Rfd (hooking), 9:50; Andreasson Gr (hooking), 11:00; Hanas Gr (slashing), 14:52.
Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 14-6-11-31. Rockford 11-16-10-37.
Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 3; Rockford 0 / 4.
Goalies-Grand Rapids, Nedeljkovic 4-2-1 (37 shots-35 saves). Rockford, Wells 8-4-1 (6 shots-3 saves); Weeks 5-2-3 (24 shots-23 saves).
A-2,715
Three Stars
1. GR Czarnik (two goals, assist); 2. GR O'Regan (goal); 3. GR Vrana (goal).
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 15-19-1-2 (33 pts.) / Sat., Jan. 21 vs. Springfield 7 p.m.
Rockford: 20-13-2-2 (44 pts.) / Fri., Jan. 20 vs. Springfield 7 p.m. CST.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins' Danny O'Regan on game night
(Tim Garland/Iowa Wild)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2023
- Abbotsford Canucks Rally Back, Fall to Calgary 3-2 in Overtime - Abbotsford Canucks
- San Diego Downed by Bakersfield - San Diego Gulls
- Belleville Sens Earn Hard-Fought Point in Shootout Loss - Belleville Senators
- Eagles Take Down Reign, 5-2 - Ontario Reign
- Hudon's Three-Point Night Propels Colorado to 5-2 Win Over Reign - Colorado Eagles
- Moose Fall to Wolves - Manitoba Moose
- Admirals Can't Catch T-Birds - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins' Dominant First Period Defeats Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Early Deficit Downs Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Slow Start Dooms Amerks in 5-2 Loss to Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Rapid-Fire Offense, Hofer Aid T-Birds' Win in Milwaukee - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolves Rout Moose 6-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Earn a Point in 2-1 Overtime Loss to Phantoms - Cleveland Monsters
- Belpedio the Overtime Hero; Phantoms Sweep Monsters - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Lose Tight One to Crunch, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Edge Penguins, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Canucks' Vincent Arseneau Suspended Three Games - AHL
- Wolves Blanked by Moose 2-0 - Chicago Wolves
- The Great Skate Winterfest Returns this Weekend - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce Partnership with BCLC and PlayNow.com - Abbotsford Canucks
- This Week in Iowa Wild Hockey - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Acquire Patrick McGrath from San Jose - Grand Rapids Griffins
- San Jose Barracuda Trade Patrick McGrath - San Jose Barracuda
- Penguins Sign Max Newton to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Detroit Trades Kyle Criscuolo, Receives Jasper Weatherby - Grand Rapids Griffins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 13 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Colorado Adds Forward Kevin O'Neil on Professional Tryout Agreement - Colorado Eagles
- Aliaksei Protas Recalled by Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, January 18 vs. Laval - Rochester Americans
- Game #37 - Roadrunners at Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Are Back at the BMO Center to Battle Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.