Monsters Earn a Point in 2-1 Overtime Loss to Phantoms

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 14-17-3-2 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Trey Fix-Wolansky notched the lone tally of the first period at 8:57 off a feed from Billy Sweezey putting the Monsters ahead 1-0 after 20 minutes. Lehigh Valley's Olle Lycksell converted on the power play at 12:06 of the middle frame leaving the score tied 1-1 heading into the final intermission. Following a scoreless third period, the Phantoms grabbed the game following a goal from Louie Belpedio at 4:00 of overtime bringing the final score to 2-1.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 31 saves in defeat while Lehigh Valley's Felix Sandstrom stopped 20 shots for the win.

The Monsters travel to face the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, January 21, with a 4:00 p.m. puck drop at Bojangles' Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 0 0 0 - 1 LV 0 1 0 1 - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 21 0/4 4/5 10 min / 5 inf LV 33 1/5 4/4 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves OT 31 2 6-7-3 LV Sandstrom W 20 1 4-1-2 Cleveland Record: 14-17-3-2, 7th North Division Lehigh Valley Record: 18-14-3-2, 5th Atlantic Division.

