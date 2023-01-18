Admirals Can't Catch T-Birds

Milwaukee, WI - Jordan Gross scored the Admirals lone goal as they dropped a 2-1 decision to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

After a scoreless first period, the Thunderbirds scored a pair of goals less than a minute apart beginning with Martin Frk's 12th of the season at 6:23. Then 44 seconds later Hugh McGing scored on a breakaway and Springfield held a 2-0 lead.

The Admirals cut their lead in half with a Jordan Gross shorthanded goal with less than three minutes to play in the period. Ads forward Tim Schaller carried the puck through the neutral zone and stopped just inside the Springfield blueline where he found Gross come streaking off the bench and beat Joel Hofer low to the stick side.

Milwaukee pressed in the third period, outshooting the T-birds 14-4, but couldn't crack Hofer for the tying goal.

The Admirals head back out on the road for a pair of games this weekend in Iowa against the Wild beginning Friday night at 7 pm. The Ads next home game is on Friday, January 27th at 7 pm against the Rockford IceHogs.

