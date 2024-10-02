Texas Stars Begin Training Camp in Cedar Park

October 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, home of the Texas Stars

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, opened training camp Wednesday ahead of the 2024-25 season. The initial training camp roster consists of 26 players, including 15 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.

2024 Texas Stars Training Camp Roster

Forwards (15): Francesco Arcuri (NHL), Jack Becker (AHL), Kelly Bent (TO), Thomas Caron (TO), Justin Ertel (NHL), Justin Hryckowian (NHL), Connor MacEachern (TO), Lynden McCallum (TO), Kyle McDonald (NHL), Curtis McKenzie (AHL), Anthony Romano (AHL), Matthew Seminoff (NHL), Antonio Stranges (NHL), Blake Swetlikoff (TO), Chase Wheatcroft (NHL)

Defensemen (8): Michael Karow (AHL), Luke Krys (NHL), Christian Kyrou (NHL), Kyle Looft (AHL), Connor Punnett (NHL), Romain Rodzinski (TO), Mike Vorlicky (TO), Gavin White (NHL)

Goaltenders (3): Ben Kraws (NHL), Remi Poirier (NHL), Bryan Thomson (AHL)

(NHL) - National Hockey League contract

(AHL) - American Hockey League contract

(TO) - Training Camp tryout

16 different players who played at least one game for Texas during the 2023-24 season were on the ice for the first day of training camp, including nine forwards, five defensemen and two goaltenders.

Veteran forward Curtis McKenzie returns for his 12th professional season and ninth in the Stars organization. The 33-year-old captained Texas in each of the past three seasons and ranks second in team history in games played (428), points (342), goals (138) and assists (204), while holding the team records for penalty minutes (546) and power play goals (51).

Rookies Jusin Ertel and Justin Hryckowian join a forward group that consists of several second-years, including Kyle McDonald, Matthew Seminoff and Chase Wheatcroft. Third-year defenseman Michael Karow returns to Cedar Park alongside sophomores Christian Kyrou and Gavin White. Rookies Luke Krys and Kyle Looft also anchor the blue line in their first full pro season after getting a taste of the AHL late last season.

Goaltenders Remi Poirier and Ben Kraws both saw action in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. While Kraws begins his rookie season this year, Porier returns after leading the Stars in games played (38) and wins (17) in 2023-24.

Seven players received invitations to Cedar Park on training camp tryouts, including Kelly Bent, Thomas Caron, Connor MacEachern, Lynden McCallum, Romain Rodzinski, Blake Swetlikoff, and Mike Vorlicky.

More players are expected to be added to the AHL training camp roster from Dallas in the coming days as the NHL club continues to reduce its roster to the 23-player maximum by opening night. Dallas currently has 31 players on its training camp roster, including 18 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders.

The Texas Stars open the 2024-25 season on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7:00 p.m. against the Henderson Silver Knights at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Season tickets and individual tickets are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

